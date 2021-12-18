Legnago Juventus U23 1-2: Brighenti and Compagnon decide

Juventus U23 guest of Legnago on the nineteenth matchday of Serie C 2021/22: summary, slow motion, scoreboard, result and live news

There Juventus U23 stretches out for 2-1 the Legnago in the last match of the first round. The networks decide Brighenti And Compagnon.

Legnano Juventus U23 1-2: summary and slow motion

8 ′ Study phase – A little bit of confusion in between and broken game. Zero opportunities for now

14 ‘Shot Akè – Returns to the right to the limit and kicks looking for the near post, a strangled conclusion

17 ‘Compagnon Shot – Another conclusion that parades high on the crossbar. But Juve begins to try

21 ‘Shot Akè – Shaved in the race that engages Enzo. The goalkeeper of Legnago does not trust and extends for a corner

24 ‘Brighenti Goals – Great work by Da Graca to the limit. Unloading for Compagnon who serves the rushing Leo: the low cross from the full-back is a chocolate for Brighenti who only has to push into the net

27 ‘Jacob Shot – Try to react the Legnago. Jacob points Stramaccioni and kicks. Ball near the outside of the net

28 ‘Gol Buric – Juve’s defense surprised after Israel’s postponement! Assisted by Juanito Gomez to the Croatian who with his left-handed counterbalance beats the Juventus goalkeeper on his post

32 ‘Gol Compagnon – Miretti finds at the top of the area the teammate who points the direct opponent and leaves the left-handed to go around. A widely legible and central trajectory for Enzo who however sensationally fails. Bianconeri forward again

40 ‘Contini Shot – Conclusion from outside that worries Israel, this time safe in the parade on the ground

51 ′ Occasion Da Graca – Spoil the trio! Great ball from Miretti that puts Brighenti in front of the goalkeeper. The Juventus striker is hypnotized by Enzo but then the mistake of Da Graca is sensational, who kicks high at an unguarded goal from a few steps away

58 ‘Shot Akè – Served on the run by Miretti, he looks for the narrow diagonal. Enzo tells him no with his foot

65 ′ Cross Buric – Punishment brushstroke from 28 meters that nocks near the intersection. Juve trembles here

73 ′ Jacob Occasion – A header from a corner by Antonelli that Giacobbe fails to reiterate in the net in front of goal

75 ′ Leo shot – Botta from the outside with a detour from Bondioli which almost cost Legnago dearly. Balloon out a little

83 ′ Occasions Legnago – Conclusions replied first by Sgarbi and then by Contini

84 ‘Palo Brighenti – The Under 23 team almost closed it! But Brighenti’s shot hits the post

Best of the match Juve: Riccio REPORT CARDS

Legnago Juventus U23 1-2: result and match report

Networks: 24 ′ Brighenti, 28 ′ Buric, 32 ′ Compagnon

Legnago (4-3-1-2): Enzo; Ricciardi, Gasparetto, Bondioli, Pitzalis (67 ‘Rossi); Antonelli (74 ′ Sgarbi), Yabré, Jacob; Buric; Contini, Juanito (78 ‘Zanetti). Annex. Colella. Available. Corvi, Gasparini, Rossini, Ambrosini, Lazarevic, Milani, Stefanelli, Muteba, Casarotti, Olivieri

Juventus U23 (4-4-2): Israel; Leo, Riccio, Stramaccioni, Anzolin; Akè, Miretti, Zuelli, Compagnon; Brighenti (85 ′ Cudrig), Da Graca (85 ′ Sersanti). Annex. Zauli. Available. Raina, Daffara, Leone, De Marino, Palumbo, Cerri, Barbieri

Referee: Gigliotti of Cosenza

Ammonites: 54 ′ Yabré, 61 ′ Anzolin, 62 ′ Pitzalis, 64 ′ Zuelli, 90 ′ Akè