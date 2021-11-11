Legnano, the missing basketball player Sebastiano Bianchi has returned home

Born in 1992, the player passed through the youth teams of Varese Basketball and then played in various clubs, including Tortona, Cento, Omegna and Sangiorgese. Al Legnano, with whom he had played in A2 a few years ago, was back in the summer and in the match on Sunday 7 November with 14 points he was the best scorer of the team despite the 72-67 defeat in the derby with his former team.

It now remains to be established why Bianchi made him lose track, without even saying anything to his teammates. For two days the firefighters, with the divers, searched for him in the waters of Lake Maggiore, between Villa Taranto and the Maggiore theater, where his car, a dark BMW, was found parked. Inside of the keys and the mobile phone, from which he deleted the address book and most of the WhatsApp chat.

Before the 29-year-old returned home, his brother Mattia had written on social media: “The most likely thing is that he has decided to take his own life, perhaps throwing himself into Lake Maggiore, without leaving any trace”. The boy then turned to the “person who arrived with his car just where Seba left his”, launching an appeal, fallen on deaf ears, to have “any useful information”. There turning point however, it took place during the night, after hours of anguish, when Sebastiano Bianchi returned home.