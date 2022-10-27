LEGO 76912 Fast and Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T review

If you’re looking for a 10-second car, LEGO Speed ​​Champions has you covered with 76912 Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.

The combination of global warming, the race to net zero, and steady improvements in the efficiency and range of electric vehicles means gas-powered cars are likely coming to the end of their time on the highways and roads of our world. With their soothing, near-silent operation, and the need to drive them carefully in order to squeeze every last mile out of their range, electric vehicles are the new mild-mannered inhabitants of the road.

Which is more than can be said for this particular car. 76912 Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T represents a holdover from the gas-guzzling, gravel-spitting past, when fuel was cheap and massive power was more important than low CO2 emissions. Even in stock, the Dodge Charger was an iconic muscle car. Of course, this is before a certain D. Toretto Esq. got his hands on it…

Theme: LEGO Speed ​​Champions Game name: 76912 Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Release: August 1, 2022

Price: £19.99 / $19.99 / €24.99 Rooms: 345 Figures: 1

LEGO: Available now

LEGO Speed ​​Champions 76912 Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T is available at LEGO stores and from LEGO.com, as well as a wide range of other retailers. Of course, if you want to do it right, you’ll have to get it from a street mechanic who built it from parts that fell off the back of a truck. We suggest staying on the main street, however.

Many of the biggest movie franchises in movie history build rich worlds and populate them with diverse and compelling characters. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has its amazing roster of heroes and villains. Harry Potter and his companions evolve in a dark but exhilarating universe. Star Wars tells the age-old story of good versus evil on the grandest of scales…

And then there’s the Fast & Furious franchise, which consists mostly of paper-thin characters driving increasingly ridiculous cars through ever-bigger plot holes. With 11 movies (including spin-offs) to date – and two more in the works – grossing over $6 billion, it’s proof that not everything has to be high. money making art.

When the LEGO Speed ​​Champions decided to move away from replicating the fastest cars the real world had to offer, they turned to the big screen for inspiration. Of the two cars they chose to start with, one was an Aston M chicart owned by some suave spy. The other was this, an over-engineered beast of a car, powered by high-octane fuel, nitrous oxide and special effects and driven by the voice of Groot himself, Vin Diesel.

This isn’t the first time a 1970 Dodge Charger has appeared in the Speed ​​Champions range. In 2019 it appeared as part of a double pack, but that was in the six-stud days, and looking at it now it looks more like an acart version. Those of a certain age will remember Hot Wheels: little die-cast cars with spending money that favored ridiculousness over realism. It looked a bit like that.

But the new version? With raised suspension, a nitrogen tank and roll cage installed, and a supercharger big enough to generate its own gravity, it’s hard to call it realistic. But ridiculous, no. Mean? Oh yes. Dom Toretto’s Dodge Charger is synonymous with power and attitude. Remember the monkeys? They had the cute and comical Monkee Mobile. But if AC/DC had a car, this would be it.

As with most Speed ​​Champions sets, 76912 Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T is a great building experience. Unlike some of the curvaceous supercars in the range, the Charger’s straight lines suit the average LEGO perfectly and a precise form soon emerges. Unlike many others though, there’s enough room, and enough units, to create a half-decent interior. In addition to the nitrogen tank, there is a gear lever, a roll bar and what was once the rear seat. As a result, the roof panel is easily removable to examine the interior of the car and place Dom in the single seat.

The only downside to this set is the nose section. In reality, the Charger has thin silver trim surrounding the grille and headlights. But at this scale, it has to be recreated with tiles only one plot deep, which is too big and gray dominates the front of the car to the detriment of the overall design. It’s a shame and a flaw on an otherwise excellent model but, to be fair to the designer, there really wasn’t an alternative.

In contrast, this set comes with just five stickers. With Speed ​​Champions the sets regularly come with more than 20 stickers, this is unheard of. It’s a shame, however, that the budget can’t stretch to just one printed part. The grill, with that instantly recognizable “Load” script really has to be straight and with a sticker it doesn’t always end up that way.

All the little issues though. The LEGO Speed ​​Champions line goes from strength to strength and it’s another superb example in a theme that has an embarrassment of riches, making it an essential purchase for those with high octane fuel in their veins.

For such an iconic car, the Dominic Toretto minifigure is surprisingly simple. The facial print is unique to this set but looks quite generic and could easily have been taken from one of the many thugs that populate LEGO City.

Likewise, the torso with a black sleeveless top is unique but unremarkable. A few simple pleats at the back and front are enough. Add a plain set of gray legs and you’ve got it. Standing next to the car, anyone familiar with the movies will identify him as Toretto, but away from the vehicle, it could be anyone.

76912 Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T is a great set. Speed ​​Champions finalists will be happy to add it to their collection and there will be more than a few moviegoers choosing to pick it up whether or not they are LEGO fans or not. A detailed and accurate model that proves the move to eight studs wide was definitely the right thing to do, at under £20 it’s money well spent. As another reviewer notes, it’s also a bargain next to similarly sized Batman cars…

This is obvious to anyone interested in this theme. Except for maybe that gray nose, 76912 Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T is about as good as Speed ​​Champions sets get. It’s accurate enough with enough nod to the ridiculousness of the source material to know that the designers (and indeed the filmmakers) didn’t take this car too seriously. In a world of £500+ LEGO sets that threaten to take up most of your living room, this is one set that looks cool, fits in the palm of your hand and sells for a living. impulsive purchase. What are you waiting for? Wake up and smell the nitrous!

Advantages Disadvantages It just looks really, really cool This section of gray nose sticks out like a sore thumb Decent interior for a Speed ​​Champions set The Toretto minifigure is a bit basic Only five stickers Hub caps are not quite accurate compared to the screen version

This set has been provided for review by the LEGO Group.

There are a few muscle cars in the current Speed ​​Champions lineup, a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette and a 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A. Both, however, come as part of more expensive twin packs. The only other car that might catch Mr. Toretto’s eye is Toyota GR Supra 76901, though that’s more likely to appeal to his late sidekick, Brian O’Conner, given Dom’s preference for American muscle over to Japanese technology.

