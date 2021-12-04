Lego Architecture, the best sets to give at Christmas

You are looking for a Christmas gift for a friend or relative with a passion for architecture and great monuments? Amazon then comes to your rescue. In fact, among the thousands of offers available in the Amazon Christmas shop different LEGO Architecture sets that could be right for you. A gift suitable for both adults and children: even if more complex to make than other LEGO sets, the Architecture not only ensure hours of fun, but are an opportunity to discover something more about the history of cities and monuments chosen.









What is LEGO Architecture

As the name implies, the sets LEGO Architecture they reproduce some of the monuments and some of the most famous and famous skylines in the world. Brick after brick it will thus be possible to reconstruct iconic monuments such as the Tour Eiffel of Paris or the skyline of Tokyo, pass through some of the best known and most celebrated football stadiums. Of course, there is no shortage of sets dedicated to Italy: you can choose between the Tower of Pisa or Venice (set of 212 pieces with Campanile and Basilica of San Marco, Ponte di Rialto, Ponte dei Sospiri and the winged lion of San Marco).

LEGO Architecture on offer for Christmas: which one to buy

Although the sets dedicated to Venice and the Tower of Pisa are not part of the LEGO offers for Christmas gifts there is nothing to worry about. The choice is so wide, in fact, that it will be possible to satisfy even the most refined palate. An example? Among the promotions of Amazon for Christmas gifts 2021 we find the aforementioned skyline of Paris – with the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum – or Tokyo, to which is added the collection of skyscrapers in New York and monuments of London (with London Eye, Big Ben and Tower Bridge).

Remaining in the field of monuments and collectible sets, it is impossible not to mention the one dedicated to the White House in Washington. Consisting of over 1200 plastic bricks, it allows you to faithfully reproduce not only the residence of the President of the United States of America, but also a portion of the iconic garden that surrounds it.

LEGO Architecture New York City

LEGO Architecture Paris, with Tour Eiffel and the Louvre Museum