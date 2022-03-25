LEGO Bricktales looks promising and arrives this year

Last night, LEGO Bricktales was presented in society as the new LEGO game with release for this year on platforms yet to be specified. So even though we still do not know if it will be released on Nintendo Switchwe bring you the trailer and the synopsis of the title, which will surely end up appearing on the platform like the rest of the deliveries of this nice universe.

So that, We leave you with the reveal video of the game and the statements of Dieter Schoeller, one of its developers, about what we can expect from it:

After more than two years, it is incredible to finally announce what we have been working on behind closed doors. We are honored to have this opportunity to collaborate with the world’s largest toy brand. With LEGO Bricktales, we’ve set out to harness what makes LEGO so special. Our intuitive brick-by-brick building mechanics allow players to engage with LEGO bricks in a video game in the same way they do with the toys that have been inspiring people’s imaginations and creativity for decades.

