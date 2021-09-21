LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler | Italy release | Photo | Prices | Purchase | Number of pieces

If you’ve enjoyed Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, then this new LEGO-designed set will make your eyes sparkle. The DC category of the famous Danish brick company is enriched with the armored car that allowed the batman to roam the streets of Gotham in the film series The dark Knight, which will complement the existing LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batmobile (76139) and LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batwing (76161) sets.
Intended for a more adult audience, the incredible Tumbler it is characterized by a sunroof that reveals its interior, complete with seats and control panel, and, once built, it can be exhibited in homes on the special pedestal.
A product therefore that will certainly entertain enthusiasts in the moment of assembly, but which will then also become a splendid collector’s item.
When finished, the model measures 16 cm in height, 45 cm in length and 25 cm in width and is made up of 2,049 pieces. Completing it are the Batman and The Joker minifigures with support, which immediately bring to mind those who have taken on the role of these characters in the movies: Christian Bale And Heath Ledger, whose portrayal of the late actor earned him the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor posthumously.
The LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler (76240) set will be available for purchase from November 1, 2021 at the cost of € 229.99, with which 1,725 VIP Points will also be included. It is now possible to have a look at it directly from the LEGO Store.
The official photos of the LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler set visible on the official website.