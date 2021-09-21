LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler | Italy release | Photo | Prices | Purchase | Number of pieces

If you’ve enjoyed Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, then this new LEGO-designed set will make your eyes sparkle. The DC category of the famous Danish brick company is enriched with the armored car that allowed the batman to roam the streets of Gotham in the film series The dark Knight, which will complement the existing LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batmobile (76139) and LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batwing (76161) sets.

Intended for a more adult audience, the incredible Tumbler it is characterized by a sunroof that reveals its interior, complete with seats and control panel, and, once built, it can be exhibited in homes on the special pedestal.

A product therefore that will certainly entertain enthusiasts in the moment of assembly, but which will then also become a splendid collector’s item.