LEGO Fast & Furious set lets you build Dom’s Charger for your minifigs

LEGO releases new movie-themed Speed ​​Champions sets, including Dominic Toretto’s classic 1970 Dodge Charger from the fast furious franchise. Dom’s Charger has been an iconic car associated with the franchise since the original 2001 film, The fast and the furious. The Charger and its variants continued to appear throughout the franchise, usually led by series lead Vin Diesel. In a series known for its use of classic, flashy cars, Diesel’s Toretto has become synonymous with American muscle cars. Yet none impacted audiences quite like Dom’s beloved and heavily modified Black Charger.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

As reported by brick game, the LEGO Speed ​​Champions theme, which includes many classic vehicles and high-performance modern cars, expands to include popular vehicles from the movies. The first two movie-themed sets include James Bond’s Astin Martin DB5 and Dom’s 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. The fast furious The loader set features a sleek design, capturing the look of the vehicle, with 345 pieces. Check out some photos of the LEGO Speed ​​Champions fast furious Dodge Charger 1970 below:

The Speed ​​Champions set is also not the first set produced by LEGO with Dom’s Charger. A 1077-piece 2020 LEGO Technic set, called Dom’s Dodge Charger, has been released and is still available for purchase. However, the 2020 Technic set sells for $100, while the new, smaller Speed ​​Champions set, which hasn’t been announced, will likely be in the $20 range if it stays online. with the previous vehicles of the theme. The new set is also built in Minifigure scale, unlike the previously released larger set. LEGO and fast furious enthusiasts can get their hands on Dom’s new 1970 Dodge Charger set later this summer, as the slated release date is August 1.

Source: brick game

Chloe Bennet and Simu Liu Photos Spark Quake & Shang-Chi Crossover Hopes