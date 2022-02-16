LEGO Horizon Forbidden West, the Collolungo set in preorder on Multiplayer.com – Nerd4.life

LEGO announced a line dedicated to Horizon Forbidden Westwhich will debut in May with the set Long neckavailable in preorder on Multiplayer.com for the price of € 79.99.

If the Horizon Forbidden West review made you want to collect objects related to Gaia, the world of the future created by Guerrilla Games, the Collolungo set is an excellent starting point.

In fact, we are talking about a extremely detailed model and faithful to the machine of the same name in the game, on which Aloy usually climbs to synchronize the map. The Collolungo LEGO is 34cm high, 23cm wide and 17cm deep.

“Build an amazing LEGO brick model (76989) of Horizon’s most iconic car in the Forbidden West: Collolungo,” reads the official website. “It uses clever construction techniques to capture the authentic details of this communications machine, from its smooth disc-shaped head to long slender legs.”

“Display Collolungo with brick-built Horizon landscape details, which includes a birch tree and a rusty traffic light. The new May 2022 minifigure of the character from Aloywith respective weapons and a blue, yellow or red eyed observer, complete a jaw-dropping display piece. “