LEGO Jurassic Park 76956 – Steven Spielberg movie set is coming

LEGO is pleased to announce a brand new set dedicated to the world of dinosaurs. More specifically, we are talking about a set dedicated to a great cinematic cult, let’s discover all the details of the set together LEGO Jurassic Park 76956.

LEGO Jurassic Park – The iconic scene

Identified with the code 76956 the new LEGO Jurassic Park takes you to relive more of the epic scene from the Jurassic Park movie that inspired it. In fact, the set has an articulated T. rex inside that crushes two Ford Explorers, one of which is upside down, and a destroyed electric fence.

From the images we can see how every detail has been taken care of to reproduce as faithfully as possible the scene from which it takes inspiration. To make the diorama as complete as possible, LEGO has also included a series of characters.

In detail, the minifigures present are: Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Tim Murphy And Lex Murphy.

Photos used with permission. © 2021 The LEGO Group.

The size and number of pieces

LEGO Jurassic Park is made up of 1,212 pieces. Once built, the model measures over 5 ” (15cm) high, 22 ” (58cm) wide and 8 ” (22cm) deep. Accompanying you on this adventure will be the instruction booklet, as well as an interview with the designers of the model and information on references to the film with related explanations.

Release date and price

The new set LEGO Jurassic Park 76956 will be available to all fans starting from April 17, 2022. The recommended retail price is 99.99 euros. For more images, and information, we refer you to the official page of the set.

And you, are you passionate about LEGO? Will the new LEGO Jurassic Park 76956 set be added to your collection?