LEGO Mjolnir: the first look at the new set dedicated to Thor’s Hammer! | Cinema

A new LEGO set connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universethe one dedicated tothe iconic hammer of Thor, the superhero played by Chris Hemsworth in the popular Marvel Studios saga.

Mjolnir is one of the best known and most iconic objects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, just like Captain America’s shield, it is directly linked to one of the most well-known characters in the saga. In Thor: Ragnarok, the hammer was destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett), but, in Avengers: Endgame, Thor was able to retrieve a past version of it while searching for the Infinity Stones along with the other Avengers. Version that is then returned by Cap to his timeline of belonging at the end of the blockbuster directed by the Russo brothers.

The first details on the LEGO Mjolnir they come from the official American site of LEGO. The set will consist of 979 pieces and will cost $ 99.99 (which will presumably be translated into € 99.99) and, as you can see from the photos below, it will basically be life-size.

The three Thor movies are obviously available for streaming on Disney +. The next appointment with the franchise will be with Thor: Love and Thunder which, like Ragnarok, will be directed by Taika Waititi. The fourth film is scheduled to be released on July 6, 2022.

What do you think of this LEGO Mjolnir set? If you are registered with BadTaste + you can have your say in the comments box below!

You can also follow Badtaste on Twitch!