LEGO Reveals Christian Bale’s Look in Thor 4

Actor Christian Bale will play Gorr the great villain of the movie Thor 4 and now we know interesting details thanks to LEGO.

As usual, the merchandising of the great films of Marvel Studios They anticipate the premieres. LEGO usually recreate scenes from deliveries of the UCM quite accurately, so his toys give very interesting clues. Now we can see a set of Thor 4 where are such important characters as Thor (Chris Hemsworth), hat (Christian bale), Jane Foster (Natalia Portman), Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (TessaThompson).

Here we leave the images:

The scene is a battle in a kind of Viking ship pushed by two goats and we see how Thor and Jane Foster with the power of God of Thunder they face hat who has a black sword. So she will probably have the All-Black the Necroswordwhich in the comics Galactus say what: “He carved the first dawn in the stone of endless night”. Nor should it be ruled out that it is the weapon responsible for cutting off the head of the celestial that later became the mining station. Sapiential and what did we see in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War.

If we follow the clues of LEGOwe can check how Christian bale he will wear gray face paint and a white suit. We still don’t know if she will be a character in CGI or if you will wear makeup. But this villain will be quite similar to what the comics usually show.

What will the movie be about?

Thor 4 will continue the events of Avengers: Endgametherefore the character of Chris Hemsworth will be with the Guardians of the Galaxy. They will separate for some reason and the protagonist will lose his powers and receive them Jane FosterNatalie Portman. Then there will probably be an epic battle against hat from Christian bale. In addition, the director Taika Waititi He has commented on occasion that it is the craziest thing he has ever done and that there will be a lot of fun and action.

Thor 4 will be released on July 8, 2022. While the rest of the installments of Marvel Studios where the character participates can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.