LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, prints. a galaxy in pieces

After years of waiting, Warner Bros., TT Games and Lucasfilm are ready to release LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a product that was to be released shortly after the release of Episode IX, but has been delayed several times since. . One of the reasons development has been more complex is because of the amount of content, but also because the graphic engine has been renewed and a step forward has been taken in almost all aspects, all without losing an iota of the LEGO essence that characterizes it. At FreeGameTips we have had the opportunity to try some of the levels and we tell you everything you need to know about the game.

Although the title includes stories that have already been told in previous products, this video game is completely new. Includes the classic trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi), the prequels (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith) and the sequels (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker). Players they can choose the trilogy they want to start with, so we do not find barriers in that sense. Then, the levels are unlocked as we overcome phases.

Revamped combat system

Our game starts in Episode IV, exactly like the movie. The Galactic Empire, led by Darth Vader, boards a ship that claims to operate on a diplomatic mission. However, the Sith Lord knows perfectly well that the rebels hide the plans for the Death Star inside. After several sequences in which Vader does his thing, always with the lighthearted tone of LEGO, we take control of Princess Leia Organa.

The first changes are obvious: graphically it is the roundest LEGO product, the figures have gained in detail and the settings look better than ever. The camera angle has been modified to better adapt to the gameplay changes implemented: if we have a blaster, as in the case of Leia, we can seek cover on walls and lean out to shoot with greater security. This time, depending on which part of the body we hit, the enemy’s reaction is different. For example, shooting a stormtrooper in the head can cause his helmet to fly into the air.

Leia Organa and Captain Antilles.

The handling of remote weapons is simple but effective, we are guided through a peephole, which indicates the part of the body to which we are going to shoot. To this we must add that different archetypes of enemies are added, each with its specific characteristics and abilities.

The developer has also introduced the close combat, which is based on a fairly simple button combination system, although the result is satisfactory. It is designed to prevent the player from repeatedly pressing the same button, so different patterns need to be used. On the other hand, the Jedi make use of lightsabers, which gives them a different fighting style that allows us to use various combos. To all this we must add the QTE and the weapons that are scattered around the stage and that we can assemble quickly and on the ground.

Darth Vader bursts in like in Rogue One.

As Leia makes her way through the ship, RD-D2 and C3PO have their own adventure. They are not warriors, but they have the tools to deal with the Imperials. The astromech droid’s hacking abilities give you the opportunity to take control of automated weapons, which he uses when the situation requires it. It can also open doors and other mechanisms, at which point one of the puzzles that we have been able to try comes into play: it consists of moving different lines with drawings until they fit with the same engraving. As in other games in the series, some puzzles or elements are only accessible to specific characters, so it is important to alternate (there is also a cooperative mode, but we have not tried it).

The meeting between Leia and R2-D2 finally takes place, the princess inserts the plans of the Death Star inside her and the two droids escape using an emergency capsule, which reaches Tatooine. It is on this planet that we first appreciate the dimensions and impressive detail of the settings. While the game’s story unfolds linearly, exploration in these locations is much freer. In fact, the game tells us if we want to continue with the plot or continue exploring. The incentive is to complete the three challenges that are hidden in each phase, as well as to get the pieces (coins) that we use to improve the abilities of the characters or complete secondary missions.

Luke Skywalker throwing punches (and R2-D2, dismounted).

Skill based progression system

The progression has been built on a skills system that introduces a common trunk for all the protagonists, although branches off into different branches depending on the class (common to a set of characters). In this way, the playable possibilities expand as we progress through the three trilogies. We’ve only played a very short portion of the game, so it’s too early to tell how deep it goes.

On Tatooine, the story follows the movie: the droids are captured by the Jawa and later become the property of Luke. The rest is well known: the Galactic Empire follows their trail, burns the Lars’ farm and young Skywalker joins Obi-Wan Kenobi to rescue Princess Leia from Vader’s clutches.

Memories of young Obi-Wan, in photos.

Jedi are not only masters of lightsaber wielding, they are also capable of use the forcea power that is successfully transferred to the gameplay: weak minds succumb to these abilities, which are reflected in the game by taking control of the enemy.

It turns out that Luke, Kenobi, and the droids need to get to the cantina to hire a pilot, but they run into an Imperial checkpoint and some bars that block their way. We run our cheat (Influence) and drive the stormtrooper to open the doors. Skip another puzzle and now we must memorize the arrow directions and then enter them on the panel. Another use of the Force is to make another character fly to reach places that would otherwise be impossible to reach. In combat, this impulse is used to launch the opponent into the air.

The powers of the Force.

Ambition and variety with a LEGO scent

The most massive battles allow us to experiment and alternate between all the protagonists to adapt to each situation, as happens just when we are about to flee in the Millennium Falcon. Here we must finish off the soldiers in order to give Chewbacca time to repair the ship. We must look for several pieces and use the resources of the scenario to mount the defense. With just one button, we rebuild a powerful weapon with the LEGO pieces, which shoots its lethal fire against the enemy. Finally, after several waves, the Falcon takes flight.

The last phase we were able to test takes place on The Death Star, when the group sets out to rescue Leia from her captivity. allThe story is told with fidelity and respect for the original product, but with the usual touch of humor of LEGO productions. We are left with the desire to experiment with ship battles, an aspect that we saw in the presentation and that predicts plenty of action in space.

On a rescue mission to the Death Star.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga aims to be the most ambitious game of TT Games, a product that without abandoning the formula of yesteryear it does take firm steps towards an evolution Of the same. It is similar to the previous ones, but more complete and with new mechanics, an accessible title that is fun as soon as you get behind the controls. And with over 300 playable characters!

The game will be released next 5th of April on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.