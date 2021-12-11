Lego Technic BMW M 1000 RR – News

Lego presented a new Technic set, a replica of the BMW M 1000 RR. A 1: 5 scale model (27.7 cm high / 45.5 cm long / 17cm wide) with great attention to every detail dedicated to motorcycle enthusiasts and in particular the Bavarian brand. The replica is not only faithful aesthetic reproduction but also designed with truly splendid technical solutions: a fully functional three-speed gearbox, front and rear suspension, front steering, a gold chain, three different dashboard dashboard options and a plated windshield. The set in addition to the 1,920 pieces also includes an easel and a display plate.

Samuel Tacchi, designer of the LEGO Group commented: “It was a lot of fun to study the structure of such an important model for BMW Motorrad. There is a reason these beautiful bikes are so loved around the world by motorcyclists and we are sure our LEGO Technic version will be as successful as the real product.

The set has a design faithful to the original, equipped with complex but at the same time functional parts: building it is a real challenge and the result is visually splendid. This model is also the largest LEGO Technic Bike set ever made and we know the building experience will be as immersive as the adrenaline of taking the real bike to the track.“.

Ralf Rodepeter, Head of Brand and Product at BMW Motorrad he has declared: “When BMW Motorrad management announced the first motorcycle developed by M, the BMW M 1000 RR, everyone knew the result would be something special. Likewise, the LEGO Technic team realized that it would take something ever. seen before to pay homage to the M RR. The final effect is a motorcycle and a Technic model that represent excellence in their respective fields “.

The LEGO M 1000 RR set will be on sale in LEGO Stores and on LEGO.com from 1 January 2022. From 1 March 2022, however, it will also be available at other retailers at the recommended price of € 199.99.