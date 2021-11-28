LEGO Technic offer, the most desired sets on Amazon

In the myriad of Amazon offers for Black Friday 2021 it was impossible not to notice them. On the other hand, for over ten years now they have returned to the crest of the wave and have no intention of abandoning it. We are talking about the LEGO sets, the famous plastic bricks created in Billund (Denmark) with which it is now possible to build practically everything, from the most famous monuments to actually working cars and vehicles.









The sets fall into the latter category “Technic” which, as the name implies, test the construction and technical skills of LEGO enthusiasts. It is a series special launched now more than 30 years ago, but capable of continually renewing itself with nothing short of exclusive models. Some of the most expensive LEGO sets are in fact part of this category and allow you to create racing cars (such as the Lamborghini Sian, a faithful 1: 8 scale replica of the super sports car from Sant’Agata Bognese) equipped with mechanical parts and, in some cases, radio-controlled. .

Offers that have been a great success during Black Friday but which, at the same time, can also be an excellent one gift idea for Christmas 2021, as much for the little ones as for children and adults. In fact, it is likely that in the next few days Amazon will insert several LEGO sets (Technic and non-Technic) in the catalog of Christmas offers: for updates on Amazon hi-tech offers, subscribe to the Libero Tecnologia Telegram channel: you will receive the top promotions on your smartphone in real time. , TV, computer and much more.

What are LEGO Technic

As mentioned, the sets of the series LEGO Technic were born over 30 years ago and are characterized by the presence of special components, such as working gearboxes, gear wheels and drive shafts. Components that allow you to create perfectly functional models and replicas of cars, ships and work vehicles. In fact, there is no shortage electric engines which allow, for example, to move the mechanical arm of a digger, to remotely control a car (even from a smartphone), turn on LED lights and more.

LEGO Technic on offer on Amazon: price and discount

Among the many Technic sets on offer these days, three stand out for their discount and final price. These are faithful – and working – reproductions of two cars and a motorcycle: one McLaren Senna GTR, an X-Treme 4 × 4 off-road vehicle (remotely controlled by smartphone) and the Ducati Panigale V4 R. Three sets that will satisfy even the most difficult “palates”, allowing you to spend several hours not only in assembling the set, but also in controlling them.

LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R

LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR

LEGO Technic Off-Road Vehicle X-Treme 4 × 4