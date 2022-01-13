Leica M11, first shots with the new 60 megapixel mirrorless

It may seem absurd given the many technological features (we will see them later) but the Leica M11, like all the sisters in the same family, does not have manual focus. That’s right, no autofocus. That is to say that to shoot we should not only rotate the ring until the indicator in the viewfinder is aligned but also consider parameters such as the correct exposure that we thought we had relegated to oblivion. At first it confuses you, for the first twenty minutes the shots are all wrong: underexposed, overexposed, out of focus. Either you are Robert Capa or you get depressed in short.

But then here it is that the notions of the past return. Choose the subject, turn the ring carefully, the eye checks every parameter, shoot. It came out well, indeed you did it well because by canceling the autofocus the shot is more “ours”. Let’s be clear, it’s all a matter of romanticism, it’s a slow photographing that could drive crazy those who are afraid of losing the moment. Because, at least in the early days, the fleeting moment is elusive. Do not argue. To speed up the process you can do as the great masters do, that is to adopt the hyperfocal (the point beyond which, at a certain aperture, everything will be in focus) or check the minimum focusing distance on the viewfinder and wander around to and from. the subject according to it. The result, however, is that the point and shoot, at least at the beginning, is banned and some may like it.