Leica M11, first shots with the new 60 megapixel mirrorless
I don’t know how to shoot anymore. This is the first impression you get when you pick up the Leica M11, the last born of a family, the M, who has known glorious admirers (From William Klein to Henri Cartier-Bresson, from Lee Friedlander to Garry Winogrand, just to name a few). The link with the past is evident above all in the body and in the use but inside it is completely new.
We had the opportunity to test it in Milan and the first thing that stands out (even if it is not seen) is the 60 megapixel full frame sensor, a giant that the Germans have squeezed into a magnesium body only slightly revised compared to the past. This M11 is compact, squat, linear, with an important weight that is felt in the hand (640 grams body only for the magnesium and brass model, 530 grams for the one with aluminum cap) and gives solidity. It is also a rangefinder camera, a system with the viewfinder off-center with respect to the lens that (once again) winks at the past (but is present on some old digital cameras such as the Fujifilm X-Pro). The gem, however, is that it makes us rediscover the photography of the past.
Leica M11, taking pictures slowly
It may seem absurd given the many technological features (we will see them later) but the Leica M11, like all the sisters in the same family, does not have manual focus. That’s right, no autofocus. That is to say that to shoot we should not only rotate the ring until the indicator in the viewfinder is aligned but also consider parameters such as the correct exposure that we thought we had relegated to oblivion. At first it confuses you, for the first twenty minutes the shots are all wrong: underexposed, overexposed, out of focus. Either you are Robert Capa or you get depressed in short.
But then here it is that the notions of the past return. Choose the subject, turn the ring carefully, the eye checks every parameter, shoot. It came out well, indeed you did it well because by canceling the autofocus the shot is more “ours”. Let’s be clear, it’s all a matter of romanticism, it’s a slow photographing that could drive crazy those who are afraid of losing the moment. Because, at least in the early days, the fleeting moment is elusive. Do not argue. To speed up the process you can do as the great masters do, that is to adopt the hyperfocal (the point beyond which, at a certain aperture, everything will be in focus) or check the minimum focusing distance on the viewfinder and wander around to and from. the subject according to it. The result, however, is that the point and shoot, at least at the beginning, is banned and some may like it.
Those fantastic 60 megapixels
The retro air of this machine, however, stops there. On board we find a that 60 megapixel sensor which is a marvel. It offers literally gigantic, highly detailed images with those colors and that bokeh that only Leica can offer. The files weigh a lot, we found ourselves with Raw even of 150 megabytes (all passed to the PC via the app because the M11 is also connected), but they allow you to indulge yourself. We can crop the frame as we want without losing quality and if we want we can do it in the car. The M11 itself allows you to choose whether to shoot at 18, 36 or 60 megapixels so as not to weigh on the processor (the burst reaches 4.5 fps) on the SD card or on the internal memory. Yes, because for the more careless, the Germans have also provided an integrated storage of 64 Gigabytes, not a bad lifeline.
For the aficionados we add that the M11 has one ISO sensitivity ranging from 64 to 50,000, records with 14 bits of color depth, has a dynamic range of up to 15 stops and shooting with the electronic reaches 1/16000 of a second (with the mechanical at 1/4000). End of numbers because here we want to talk about sensations (photography is pleasure, right?) And there are two fundamental aspects: ergonomics and the menu. Both are essential, German, as in the best clichés about Teutonic cousins. Function keys are few, three specifically, all to the right of the brilliant 2.95-inch display. On the left is the pad. Stop. It’s all exactly where you want it even if you’ve never picked up an M. Same goes for the menu.
It is not clear to us why many continue to propose very long and complicated command lists, with the possibility of doing the same thing in ten different ways and perhaps with some translations done at random. Learn from Leica. The M11, like all machines of the German brand, offers few entries and well organized, it has everything at your fingertips and eye. You do not get lost in the submenu of the submenu of the item at the top right which then does not allow you to remember where you started from or where you wanted to arrive (Yes, it happens even to the best).
Leica M11, for very few (given the price)
So, who is this M11 for? We could say that it is for those who want to take a step forward by going back, for those who want breathtaking quality and thoughtful photography. However, romanticism collides with another factor, the price. We are talking about a machine (or rather two, one with a body in magnesium and aluminum in black color, the other in magnesium and brass in silver color) from 8,490 euros and this narrows (not a little) the catchment area. Obviously the price is only the body because there are no kits and the lenses start from 2,190 euros for the 28mm F / 2.8 to get to 12,355 euros for the 75mm F / 1.25.
As Che Guevara said (His most famous portrait was done with an M2), “They say that we revolutionaries are romantics. Yes, it is true, but we are in a different way, we are one of those willing to give our lives for what we believe in “. Here, however, more than life, this romantic revolution requires a generous credit card.
The competitor of Leica M11
Given the mixture of analogue and digital and the large format sensor, the Leica M11 has no real competitors. On the other hand, the FujiFilm X-Pro 3 is capable of give us back similar feelings. Equipped with a rangefinder, compact and interchangeable optics, it offers a 26 megapixel sensor and a very “street” feeling, dedicated to those who love fine art photography. Here is our proof.
