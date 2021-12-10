Leicester, declined the invitation of the ASL of Naples to carry out swabs: the UEFA protocol is checked

Eventually the Leicester declined the invitation ofAsl from Naples to carry out a further round of antigen tests before the match, considering the outbreak Covid found within the team group between seven players and three members of the coaching staff. Corriere dello Sport talks about it.

“The alarm went off so much that it also triggered the institutional mechanisms, considering that UEFA considered the tests carried out before leaving to be sufficient.

«The Prevention Department of the Asl Napoli 1 Centro has notified the invitation to make swabs – the text of a note released before the game -. Ours is just an invitation for greater safety and the club doctor is evaluating “

Backed by the Uefa protocol, in the end Dr. Ian Patchett decided not to perform a further round and signed a declaration stating that following an epidemiological investigation conducted personally, “no Leicester footballer present is in close contact with the confirmed Covid cases” “