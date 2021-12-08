Sports
Leicester have only won four of their 15 away games in UEFA competition
Naples And Leicester compete on the last day of Group C’s UEFA Europa League and they look for the right result to stay in the competition. There UEFA collects some interesting statistics on the match.
Latest news Naples
Napoli-Leicester, the statistics
- The Leicester qualified for the group stage of UEFA Europe League winning the DOES Cup for the first time in its history thanks to a 1-0 in the final against Chelsea. In the league, however, Brendan’s team Rodgers he missed the qualification in UEFA Champions League, finishing fifth after spending most of the season in the top four.
- The Foxes, who in 2016/17 played in the quarterfinals of UEFA Champions League, they won the last group of UEFA Europa League before Braga, AEK Athens And Zorya Luhansk but they were eliminated in the sixteenths from the Slavia Prague (0-0 t, 0-2 c).
- The English side have only won four of their 15 away games in UEFA competition (D3 L8). The most striking victory was the 3-0 on the field of Club Brugge debut in UEFA Champions League, five seasons ago, while the most recent was 4-3 against him Spartak on the third day after three consecutive away matches of UEFA Europe League without scoring (P1 S2).
