Leicester refused to have swabs

The decision was taken this morning in the Uefa Leicester and Calcio Napoli meeting. They denied the OK to ASL Napoli 1. Now it is not known what will happen

Sensational in Naples and in football. Leicester refused to undergo swabs by ASL Napoli 1. The decision was taken this morning during the meeting between Uefa, Leicester and Calcio Napoli, a meeting which was also attended by ASL Napoli 1. Leicester si is presented in Naples without ten people (seven players plus three of the staff) and therefore there is a potential cluster in progress. The Uefa protocol does not provide for new buffers but the situation is obviously an emergency. And this morning Uefa had given the go ahead.

Already in this morning’s meeting Leicester had expressed its opposition. Now we do not know what will happen, if the ASL will take a restrictive measure against the English team that is currently staying at the Vesuvio Hotel. Or if the ASL instead takes note and will play quietly. In fact it is a diplomatic case as well as a health emergency.

SUBSEQUENTLY, THE LEICESTER OBEYED THE ITALIAN LAW AND HAS SUBJECTED TO MOLECULAR SWABS.