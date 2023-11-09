Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed off her physique in a sheer top and trousers as she performed a sexy solo at the S&C Presents Hugo Nights.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave a stunning performance at S&C Presents Hugo Nights at the Stone Nest on Wednesday evening.

The My Love singer, 32, wowed the audience in the intimate show, which was lit up with streams of red light.

At the strawberries and cream event, Leigh-Anne wore a black bra top and shorts with a black jacket and long, sheer silver trousers.

She got into the groove of the music and gave a stellar performance while performing in front of the crowd.

Also performing that night was Jordan Stephens, one half of Rizzle Kicks and boyfriend of Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Jade Thirlwall.

At the end of her set, Leigh-Anne gives a standing ovation to the crowd, her musicians, and her backing singers.

They performed their hit song Don’t Say Love, a garage and dance-pop track.

It is their debut single and it reached number one on the UK Singles Sales Chart and number two on the UK Singles Downloads Chart.

Her song’s lyrics detail frustration over mixed signals from a partner and a desire for clarity from them.

It is their first project since Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022, and they followed it with My Love which reached number three.

Leigh-Anne is the mother of twin girls, born in August 2021, but has kept their names a secret and their lives private.

She shares the girls with professional footballer Andre Gray, whom she married this year and has been with since 2016.

Hugo Nights is a series of performances that Strawberries & Cream are holding ahead of their festival in 2024.

A friendly face: Jordan Stephens, one half of Rizzle Kicks and boyfriend of Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Jade Thirlwall, also performed on the night.