Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off her abs in a lime green cut-out dress while attending the David Koma show during London Fashion Week.





She never fails to look sensational on the red carpet.

And Leigh-Anne Pinnock was the epitome of chic as she attended the star-studded David Koma show during London Fashion Week on Saturday.

The 31-year-old singer showed off her abs in a lime green cut-out dress as she posed for the cameras at the glamorous event.

Leigh-Anne’s incredible figure was on display in the daring number which featured a stunning flared shoulder cape and silver diamond buckles.

The hitmaker flashed her taut midriff and teamed the eye-catching dress with a pair of silver open-toe sandals.

The stunner slicked her hair back into a sleek up-do while opting for a bright palette of makeup for the event.

Singer Connie Constance joined Leigh-Anne at the fashion show and opted for a long-sleeved jumper dress with cut out detail on the front.

She added black bows to her dark hair and wore minimal makeup while giving her the best angle for the camera.

Also in attendance was Emma Weymouth, 37, who cut a stylish figure in a black strapless dress that featured a feather trim.

The brunette beauty, who is the Marchioness of Bath, added height to her frame with a pair of black heels.

Sex/Life star Wallis Day arrived at the fashion show and gave a very stylish look in a black outfit.

She wore a long pleather jacket, crop top and maxi skirt, which she paired with knee-high boots.

Her platinum pixie locks were styled into a soft quiff and her flawless makeup showed off her attractive features.

Actress Billie Piper, model Zara Martin and others were also present at the event.

Leigh-Anne’s presentation comes as she prepares to perform on Strictly Come Dancing for the first time as a solo artist.

A source told The Sun: ‘The show gets millions of viewers and this will give him the opportunity to showcase his music to audiences who may not be familiar with his work.

‘Leigh-Anne’s second single My Love with Ayra Starr is such a catchy tune and the plan will be for her to perform as the professionals perform around her.

‘This will be Leigh-Anne’s first big TV appearance and naturally Strictly bosses are desperate to sign her up as she will bring young fans to the show.’

The source revealed that Leigh-Anne is currently working on a ‘very busy’ agenda, but it could be the same goal for both the songstress and Strictly – as she’s in the UK at the moment and ‘the dates could be on the move’ ‘