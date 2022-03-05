Leighton Meester stars in “Weekend in Croatia”, a trip of two friends that ends in a thriller

Leighton Meester is Beth and Christina Wolfe is Kate in “Weekend in Croatia.” (Netflix)

The first image of Weekend in Croatia (The Weekend Away) it is a woman floating, face down, in dark and calm waters. So before the title appears, the audience already knows that Beth’s Wild Weekend (leighton meesterthe star of gossip-girl) and her friend Kate (Christina Wolfe) ended badly. Next, the coastal beauty under the sun invites you to unravel the skein of this thriller that Netflix has just released and, judging by the networks, next week it could be in the Top 10.

Kate has just gotten divorced and feels like she is coming back into the world; Beth suffers from postpartum depression aggravated by the indifference of her husband. (Ivan Sardi/Netflix)

The director of in a strange land (strangerlandwith Nicole Kidman and Joseph Fiennes), Kim Farrantadapted the novel by Sarah Alderson to shoot this mystery story about two friends who leave London to spend a couple of days alone in an Airbnb in Croatia. Beth has had a baby and the postpartum depression she suffered from was only exacerbated by the indifference of her husband, Rob (Luke Norris). Kate is divorced and returns to seeing the world as a playground, where she wants to drag Beth.

“Strangerland” director Kim Farrant adapted Sarah Alderson’s novel to shoot this mystery about two BFFs. (Ivan Sardi/Netflix)

And there goes the young mother, uncomfortable in her high heels, which she hasn’t worn in so long, and asks for water at the bar in the club, but Kate corrects her rusty social manners and gives her alcohol, all the while trying to show her how handsome they are. that there are two men who are there. The next day, when Beth wakes up alone, with a terrible hangover and a dense fog installed in her memory of the previous night, she will barely remember that Kate invited them to her rented apartment and that at some point he argued with her and said “bitch ”.

Kate is not. Kate doesn’t answer the phone. Beth puts off her return home to look for her.

The wild weekend of two friends in a coastal town in Croatia turns into a thriller. (Ivan Sardi/Netflix)

Turn to Zain (Ziad Bakry), the taxi driver who took them to the bar, an immigrant who informs her that the two men were professionally engaged in sex with tourists. But the escorts are only the first suspects in a long list, which includes the libidinous owner of the apartment where the women stay, Sebastian (Adrian Pezdirc), and even the stupid cop who seems to harass Beth, Pavic (Amar Bukvić). And, of course, the taxi driver and Kate’s own BFF, Beth herself.

The first image of “Weekend in Croatia” is a woman floating, face down; history will move back in time to find out who did it. (Ivan Sardi/Netflix)

Some dense issues flicker in the background of the plot, such as the difficulties of marriage, the dark side of motherhood, friendship in the thirties, immigration due to the tragedies of the Middle East, the contempt of tourists for the lives of locals in for the sake of his hedonism. But the narrative axis remains in the investigation —which, thriller in the end, it is resolved with an unexpected twist—and in the deep anxiety caused by not being able to trust anyone.

