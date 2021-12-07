Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City: Champions League 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, RB Leipzig 2, Manchester City 1.20:35

90 ‘+ 4’ Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 2, Manchester City 1.20:35

90 ‘+ 3’ Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.20:34

90 ‘+ 3’ Foul by Brian Brobbey (RB Leipzig).20:34

90 ‘+ 3’ Offside. Fernandinho tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.20:33

90 ‘+ 2’ Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.20:33

90 ‘+ 2’ Foul by Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig).20:33

90 ‘+ 1’ Dangerous play by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).20:32

90 ‘+ 1’ Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in his own half.20:32

90 ‘+ 1’ Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.20:32

90 ‘+ 1’ Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:31

90 ‘+ 1’ Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).20:31

90 ‘ Offside. Dominik Szoboszlai tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.20:31

88 ‘ Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.20:29

88 ‘ Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig).20:29

88 ‘ Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.20:30

88 ‘ Foul by Brian Brobbey (RB Leipzig).20:30

87 ‘ Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.20:32

87 ‘ Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).20:30

87 ‘ Substitution, Manchester City. Rúben Dias replaces Nathan Aké.20:29

87 ‘ Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Kevin De Bruyne.20:28

86 ‘ Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ilaix Moriba replaces André Silva.20:28

86 ‘ Failed attempt. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.20:27

83 ‘ Failed attempt. Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai with a cross from a set piece situation.20:36

82 ‘ Kyle Walker (Manchester City) has been sent off.20:24

82 ‘ Foul by Kyle Walker (Manchester City).20:23

82 ‘ André Silva (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:23

81 ‘ John Stones (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.20:22

81 ‘ Offside. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Nathan Aké is caught offside.20:22

80 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tyler Adams.20:23

80 ‘ Shot rejected. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.20:22

80 ‘ Substitution, RB Leipzig. Benjamin Henrichs replaces Nordi Mukiele.20:21

79 ‘ Substitution, RB Leipzig. Brian Brobbey replaces Emil Forsberg.20:21

79 ‘ Failed attempt. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele with a headed tip.20:20

76 ‘ Goal! RB Leipzig 2, Manchester City 1. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) header from the right side of the small box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a cross.20:18

75 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tyler Adams.20:19

75 ‘ Shot rejected. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.20:16

74 ‘ Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.20:15

74 ‘ Foul by André Silva (RB Leipzig).20:15

73 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mohamed Simakan.20:13

71 ‘ Goal! RB Leipzig 2, Manchester City 0. André Silva (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emil Forsberg. See the player’s profile André Silva20:12

66 ‘ Offside. Kyle Walker tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.20:07

66 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.20:19

64 ‘ Offside. Oleksandr Zinchenko tries a through ball, but Jack Grealish is caught offside.20:05

63 ‘ Substitution, RB Leipzig. Tyler Adams replaces Konrad Laimer.20:04

59 ‘ Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Fernandinho.8:00 pm

59 ‘ Shot rejected. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai.8:00 pm

59 ‘ Shot rejected. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.8:00 pm

56 ‘ Offside. Oleksandr Zinchenko tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.19:57

55 ‘ Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:56

55 ‘ Foul by Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig).19:56

54 ‘ Offside. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.19:54

50 ‘ Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:51

50 ‘ Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).19:51

49 ‘ Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).19:49

49 ‘ Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in his own half.19:49

48 ‘ Shot rejected. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.19:50

47 ‘ Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:48

47 ‘ Foul by Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig).19:48

46 ‘ Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).19:47

46 ‘ Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in his own half.19:47

Second Half begins RB Leipzig 1, Manchester City 0.19:46

45 ‘ Substitution, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling replaces Phil Foden.19:45

45 ‘ Substitution, RB Leipzig. Mohamed Simakan replaces Lukas Klostermann.19:46

45 ‘+ 1’ First Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, Manchester City 0.19:30

44 ‘ Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City).19:28

44 ‘ Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in his own half.19:28

44 ‘ Shot saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.19:28

42 ‘ Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:27

42 ‘ Foul by Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig).19:27

42 ‘ Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:26

42 ‘ Foul by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).19:26

41 ‘ Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City).19:27

41 ‘ Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in his own half.19:27

41 ‘ Shot saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.19:27

39 ‘ Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.19:23

39 ‘ Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).19:23

39 ‘ Shot saved. André Silva (RB Leipzig) header from very close range is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai with a headed pass.19:24

37 ‘ Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.19:23

37 ‘ Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).19:23

36 ‘ Failed attempt. Nathan Aké (Manchester City) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner kick.19:38

36 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.19:22

35 ‘ Failed attempt. Nathan Aké (Manchester City) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner kick.19:21

35 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.19:22

31 ‘ Failed attempt. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from long range misses to the left from a direct free kick.19:15

30 ‘ Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.19:15

30 ‘ Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:14

30 ‘ Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).19:14

28 ‘ Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:12

28 ‘ Foul by Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).19:12

26 ‘ Hand ball by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).19:10

26 ‘ Shot saved. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Silva.19:12

24 ‘ Goal! RB Leipzig 1, Manchester City 0. Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.19:09

22 ‘ Foul by John Stones (Manchester City).19:07

22 ‘ Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in his own half.19:07

22 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.19:22

22 ‘ Shot rejected. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Phil Foden.19:07

17 ‘ Failed attempt. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.19:03

15 ‘ Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Zack Steffen.19:05

15 ‘ Shot saved. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.19:02

14 ‘ Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:01

14 ‘ Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).18:58

14 ‘ Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.18:58

14 ‘ Shot rejected. André Silva (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai.18:58

12 ‘ Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.18:57

12 ‘ Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).18:57

5 ‘ Hand ball by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).18:51

3 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.19:05

2′ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.19:05

First half begins.18:45

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up19:11