Leitner comes out and Francesco Guidotti arrives

KTM, which will enter its sixth season in MotoGP next year, is determined to take a new step forward in its project, after failing to replicate the good it had shown in 2020 this year, taking its first victories. in the premier class.

To do this, they decided to hire a man with a long experience in the World Championship, but who also had the opportunity to work closely with Ducati, the current reference bike on the grid, having so far been the sporting director of Pramac Racing.

Francesco Guidotti, who had also been rumored as a possible Suzuki team manager in 2022, will take the place of Mike Leitner, who will leave the Mattighofen factory.

Leitner joined KTM after a long career in Honda HRC, where he had shone above all in the role of Dani Pedrosa’s track engineer. The Austrian technician was recruited by the Austrian brand to lead the transition to MotoGP, taking the RC213V as an inspiration for the RC16.

However, the hierarchies on the MotoGP grid have changed today and now the reference bike is Ducati. Hence the interest in a man at the top who knows the motorcycle and the working methods of the Borgo Panigale brand.

In 2022, KTM will have two teams on the grid who, at least in principle, will have the same material. In the official box there will be the experts Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira, while the Tech3 one will host two rookies, the Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner and his challenger Raul Fernandez.