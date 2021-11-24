“Leiva is better. Real estate? Here are her conditions”

Sarri on Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio

“After the change of coach they seem like a different team to me. They are performing at a higher level. I expect a difficult match, we need to go through this match to move forward in Europe. It cannot be a simple match. We both need to play. points “.

Sarri on the match against Napoli

“We have to ignore everything else. We think game after game. If we do the calculations, everything gets confused. If we think that in 72 hours we have to play away, we can make mistakes. I don’t like being too conditioned otherwise both conditions”.

Sarri on Zaccagni

“Compared to Verona he is a player even less in physical condition, he has had some problems. He will have to be evaluated when he has accumulated minutes on the pitch. At this moment he gives the feeling of doing the homework, because he does not feel in his legs to do anything more” .

Sarri on the conditions of the building

“Property is pretty good. He did the first and second workouts with us saying that he had no pain, but that he only felt a difference between the two calves. It has been a couple of days now that this feeling has also disappeared. In any case, he is a player who has trained very little, almost nothing, for a few weeks.

Sarri on the Europa League

“It’s a big problem, it’s huge. But not just for us. Because then you play in the league after 60-70 hours. But we will go there and play it, as it should be. We cannot think about going around Europe and not trying to qualify. But if you ask me if Europe is such a problem, I say yes. Schedules made like this are difficult, they lead to a deterioration of the game and of the players. I am amazed that the association of footballers is silent, they had fought for a week’s vacation at Christmas and not for this. And if someone underestimates our Europa League group, he is crazy, he is superior to some in the Champions League “.

Sarri on Leiva

“I don’t know if Leiva will play tomorrow, but he is better, he has had a small deterioration of normal form. I’m seeing him much better, he also told me that he has a feeling of greater brilliance than two weeks ago”.