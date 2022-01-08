“Leiva ok as central, Basic is fine. On Zaccagni …”

Lazio: the Sarri conference

“Against Empoli we played a great quality match, the performance was then contaminated by defensive inattention that cost us two points”Tomorrow I want courage from my team: we will play in a difficult stadium against a great team that boasts extraordinary numbers. We are making a few mistakes too many, in defense and beyond. We are also showing some problems in the approach to the matches. The match against Empoli was not underestimated “.

About Zaccagni

“Zaccagni is doing well, but he still has room for growth. He has entered our game systems.”

About Leiva and Radu

“She goes he can also play as a central player, he did it with Liverpool. He is a very smart guy. Radu is giving us great signals, we have to take him into consideration for tomorrow’s race. He did better as a full-back, but he has great experience and can be used as a central. It seems to me that Stefan is physically and mentally well. “



On Basic

“Basic he had a little problem, but not muscle. The Croatian is doing well and is in the running for a starting shirt for tomorrow’s match. “

About Felipe Anderson

“He is a phenomenal player: he has moments in which he drastically reduces his performance, but he can become an extraordinary player.”

On Unripe

“I don’t know what kind of injury Acerbi has suffered, it takes a few days to quantify his stop”.