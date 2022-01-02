Lele Adani shaves her beard after 10 years: the message is moving

Adani’s message after the beard is cut

“Ten years ago, I made you a promise, it was January 2nd 2012, you were in that bed that morning. You haven’t talked for weeks, but your eyes still said a lot. They actually said it all. We had spent the last Christmas together, I knew you only had a few hours. You were ready to grant your last gesture of love. A jolt, a movement. Your arm rising, your hand resting on my smooth, clean cheek. You stroke it three times. From your lip I read: “my Dani, my Dani, my Dani”. Then, tired, you go back to rest. Sleep. You would have done it forever. At that moment I made you a promise, our secret pact: no one would caress my face for the next ten years: my beard would isolate, preserve, protect your last touch of love. Today I confess our agreement to everyone, I discover my face, exactly ten years later. This was not enough to lessen the pain I felt and feel every day. It is not possible to fill your lack, but thanks to love I can feel you inside every moment and find you in all things. I can talk to you always, every day, but today I just wanted to tell you one thing: Promise kept Mami“.