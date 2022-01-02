Lele Adani without beard after 10 years: moving social message
Lele Adani after ten years he cut his beard. The former Inter and Fiorentina player showed up for the first time in a long time with his face uncovered. The choice of the current Rai sports commentator dates back to the moment of the premature death of his mother and Adani revealed it through a moving message on Instagram.
Adani: “Ten years ago I made a promise to my mother”
“Ten years ago, I made you a promise, it was January 2nd 2012, you were in that bed that morning. You haven’t talked for weeks, but your eyes still said a lot. They actually said it all. We had spent the last Christmas together, I knew you only had a few hours. You were ready to grant your last gesture of love. A jolt, a movement. Your arm rising, your hand resting on my smooth, clean cheek. You stroke it three times. From your lip I read: “my Dani, my Dani, my Dani”. Then, tired, you go back to rest. Sleep. You would have done it forever. At that moment I made you a promise, our secret pact: no one would caress my face for the next ten years: my beard would isolate, preserve, protect your last touch of love. Today I confess our agreement to everyone, I discover my face, exactly ten years later. This was not enough to lessen the pain I felt and feel every day. It is not possible to fill your lack, but thanks to love I can feel you inside every moment and find you in all things. I can talk to you always, every day, but today I just wanted to tell you one thing: Promise kept Mami“.