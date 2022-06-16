Lele Pons: “Happy Pride Month. My dad is gay and I am beyond grateful to be his daughter.”

In recent days, Lele Pons has been very open about sharing aspects of her life without any type of filter. The singer and influencer began by showing the touch-ups that exist in the photos, the imperfections of her body and even what is behind her day-to-day life; however, on this occasion she spoke about her family, specifically the sexual orientation of her father.

Through her social networks, the influencer decided to honor the LGBT+ community, and especially her father, Luis Pons, who for several years has shared with his daughter that he identifies as an openly gay man.

Although at this point, for many, the sexuality of parents is still a taboo subject, Lele assured that she feels extremely proud of the father she has, even celebrates his identity and supports him in each of his decisions.

“Happy Pride Month. My dad is gay and I am beyond grateful to be his daughter. Time to celebrate this month. I love you, daddy”, were the words that the interpreter of “Se te nota” dedicated to the man who gave her life; In addition, she accompanied her message with several photos in which she shows only some of the moments they have spent together.

This would not be the first time that Lele talks about her father’s preferences, in 2020, as part of her documentary “The secret life of Lele Pons”, the Venezuelan star revealed how the architect opened up to her and told her confessed this part of his life:

“When my dad told me he was gay, it was a surprise, but I didn’t judge him. I tried to figure it out and eventually I did,” she said.

For Pons, the most important thing was to put himself in his father’s shoes and thus understand his feelings, as well as the reasons that led him to marry his mother, something that he assures has strengthened their relationship.

In social networks, the young woman’s followers not only applauded for the great love that exists in her family, they also recognized the fact that she accepts her father as he is.