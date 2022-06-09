Lele Pons makes the public sweat with a photo in the sea, showing her rear!

Lele Pons He is one of the most well-known internet celebrities worldwide, since his comedy content has managed to steal thousands of laughs from Internet users. However, in addition to her charisma, the young woman has an unparalleled beauty that has captivated the public.

Proof of this is his most recent post on Instagram, where revealed her attributes by posing with a tiny bikini while holding her partner’s handthe singer Guaynaa.

“I love my photographer”, wrote Lele Pons to accompany the publication where in the first image he stares at the camera and holds the hand of the famous, while in the second, the interpreter of “Rebota” holds the phone with an expression of presumed annoyance.

And it is that with this publication, the also singer He alluded to the ritual that involves taking the “perfect” photo for the bride and groom for their partners.

This post was very well received by his community on Instagram, made up of almost 49 million followers. In the comments section, messages of appreciation reigned not only for his humor, but also his enviable physique.

“Precious”, “Ok, why do I identify with this so much?”, “I love you Lele, you are the best”, “A real queen” and “They are the best”, are some of the answers that are read under the publication.

