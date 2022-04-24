Lele Pons, proud of her cellulite and promoter of body positive | Instagram photos | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | FAME

In times where beauty is measured by likes and comments on social networks, Lele Pons went out to give a self-esteem lesson to break paradigms and stereotypes. The influencer Y youtuber The Venezuelan woman once again caused a stir with one of her posts on Instagram, although this time it was for a commendable action: destigmatizing the parameters of beauty in women, those who tell us that only fitness girls, with top model bodies, deserve to be praised.

MORE INFORMATION: Learn about the incredible transformation of Lele Pons thanks to cosmetic surgeries

The 25-year-old, a native of Caracas, managed to gain important fame in the world of social networks, especially on Instagram, thanks to her varied content, where she combines her musical career, with humorous scenes and her day-to-day .

Not long ago, she shared content about how she led a fitness life and exhibited her dazzling figure in a swimsuit, but now Lele Pons decided to raise awareness about the imperfections and naturalness of the human body.

MORE INFORMATION: Why does Luisito Comunica say that Lele Pons is Latina when it suits him?

The youtuber is usually shown with a sculptural body, as in the image (Photo: Lele Pons / Instagram)

LELE PONS PROUDLY SHOWS HER CELLULITE ON NETWORKS

Through her Instagram account, the star shared with her 48 million followers some images in which she can be seen in a swimsuit and showing her natural legs, without retouching or hiding parts that could seem aesthetically ugly.

“I show my cellulite, exposing myself! I have always been super insecure when it comes to my cellulite! I try to hide it as much as I can in the photos. But today I won’t! This is me naturally. Who cares if others judge… Accept yourself and be confident”Lele Pons wrote in the caption of the photo, which quickly generated thousands of likes and comments. So far it has more than 2 million “likes”.

MORE INFORMATION: Look at the amazing physical change of Lele Pons based on exercise routine

“We are real and perfect”, “Thank you for this”, “How pretty”, “We are beautiful”, “Royal Body”“Bravo Lele”“I love you for this”, “Beautifull”, “Perfect”, “Flaws don’t matter” Y “You are wonderful inside and out” are some of the messages that his followers wrote.

The publication became very popular on Instagram, where more than 2.3 million users “liked” it, although days later it limited the comments.

MORE INFORMATION: Lele Pons and Stefania Roitman are accused of animal abuse on social networks

The Instagram star shamelessly showed cellulite and stretch marks on her thigh (Photo: Lele Pons / Instagram)

LELE PONS, LIKE SURGERY, TO PROMOTE THE “BODY POSITIVE”

Lele Pons throughout her life has attended the operating room to give herself some touch-ups, several of them have been published and commented on by the same content generator and singer on her social networks.

About 8 years ago, when she had a nose job, the interpreter of “Se te nota” assured that she did it to feel happy and safe: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and waited until the right time to do it. The important thing is that it doesn’t change who you are inside.”.

MORE INFORMATION: Lele Pons recreates a photo of her childhood at Christmas, but she does it wearing a sensual red dress on Instagram

However, now, in a somewhat opposite change, Pons is beginning to promote acceptance of the body as it is, an idea that is closely linked to “Body Positive”, a social movement that seeks to empower overweight people, while challenge and question the ways in which society presents and observes the human body.