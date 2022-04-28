Lele Pons shares photos with Chayanne and social networks go crazy. Look at them!

Lele Pons shared photos of the memory with the singer Chayanne and social media went crazy. The 25-year-old Venezuelan singer and influencer posted several photos on Instagram over the years with Chayanne, 53, showing how she has changed physically and the Puerto Rican singer remains the same, without aging.

“Uncle Chay”, expressed Lele Pons along with the images. “Let’s take a moment to appreciate how he hasn’t changed, unlike me,” the singer’s partner joked. Guaynaa. Lele Pons is the niece of Chayanne, who is married to the Venezuelan lawyer and model Marilisa Maronese.

Pons is the cousin of Chayanne’s children, Isadora Sofía Figueroa and Lorenzo Valentino Figueroa. Her relationship with Chayanne’s daughter is so close that Isadora often shares photos with Lele on Instagram and describes her as a “sister.” They even lived together for a while.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images; Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Lele Pons and Chayanne

In the photos that Lele shared on Instagram we see Chayanne more than 20 years ago, carrying Lele when she was a baby. There is another photo of Chayanne swimming in the pool with Lele when she was a child. And there are photos of them together when Lele was a teenager and now, after she achieved fame, showing her great physical change.

Of course, Chayanne is still the same, generating compliments on Instagram. “Handsome”, wrote the actress Aracely Arambula. “We need the formula,” the actress joked Maria Laura. “But what a beauty!” he wrote. Caroline Sandoval. In this family about beauty and talent!