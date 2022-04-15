Lele Pons shows off her curves with spicy photos from the beach

Eleonora Pons Maronese, better known in the internet world as Lele Pons, fell in love with her millions of followers through her social networks by sharing a couple of photos in which she appears showing off her tremendous figure.

Through her official Instagram account, Lele Pons shared a publication in which she appears enjoying the beach while posing in a black swimsuit, which highlighted her curves and made more than one sweat on this network.

In the swimsuit you can see the word “Piketona”, which is the name of the last single released by Lele Pons in the company of Kimberly Loaiza, which already breaks it on all platforms.

For several years, starting on the Vine social network, Lele Pons has been one of the most important influencers in the United States and Latin America, since on Instagram alone she has more than 47.9 million followers.