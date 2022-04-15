Entertainment

Lele Pons shows off her curves with spicy photos from the beach

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Eleonora Pons Maronese, better known in the internet world as Lele Pons, fell in love with her millions of followers through her social networks by sharing a couple of photos in which she appears showing off her tremendous figure.

Through her official Instagram account, Lele Pons shared a publication in which she appears enjoying the beach while posing in a black swimsuit, which highlighted her curves and made more than one sweat on this network.

Read also: Atlético de Madrid: Jan Oblak considers that they deserved to advance to the Champions League semifinals

In the swimsuit you can see the word “Piketona”, which is the name of the last single released by Lele Pons in the company of Kimberly Loaiza, which already breaks it on all platforms.

For several years, starting on the Vine social network, Lele Pons has been one of the most important influencers in the United States and Latin America, since on Instagram alone she has more than 47.9 million followers.

Follow us on

Bachelor of Journalism, graduated from the University of Guadalajara. Follower of the Sacred Flock. Former host and collaborator of the program High Performance, of Radio UDG; creator of the Kick Off site. LB Rep. No snakes, just ladders. Contact: sergio.castellanos@debate.com.mx

see more

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Did A$AP Rocky cheat on Rihanna? Social networks react!

17 seconds ago

Anne Hathaway exudes glamor in an elegant blue slit dress

10 mins ago

Club Chérie collector’s item: “Don’t Stop The Music” by Rihanna

12 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson was the cause of the bromance starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button