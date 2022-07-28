Lemon and other citrus fruits that help strengthen the immune system

The immune system is a network of interconnected organs, tissues and cells that have the mission of protecting people against foreign agents such as a possible infection.

For this reason, having a healthy immune system is key to dealing with possible effects. by harmful bacteria and viruses that can have negative effects on the body. When the body detects foreign substances that intend to invade itthe immune response is launched.

In this sense, the portal body mind revealed that an option to strengthen the immune system is citrus fruits, such as lemon, which is purifying, antibacterial and antiviral, anti-inflammatory, astringent and digestive.

Another option is orange, a fruit that is high in vitamin C and folic acid. Additionally, it has vitamin B1, which is favorable for the nervous system.

Additionally, there is grapefruit, which has a low calorie content, because for every 100 grams, it has 43 in total. It also has vitamins A and C.

Also on the list is the tangerine, a food with a high fiber content, because unlike other citrus fruits, it can be consumed whole. Additionally, it provides vitamins A, B1, C, calcium and potassium.

How to strengthen the immune system, according to Harvard?

Experts from Harvard University produced a report on the importance of keeping the body protected naturally.

Food is key in this process, as it has vitamins and minerals that help to have more energy, better blood circulation, provide strength to the bone system and strengthen the immune system by preventing infections.

All products containing vitamins A, B, C, D and E promote the growth and activity of immune cells and produce antibodies

According to the analysis of specialists from the institution, these are some of the key aspects that must be taken into account if it is a question of achieving a strong immune system: eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, not consuming alcohol, exercising, getting plenty of rest, not gaining weight, and minimizing stress.

Scientific studies carried out with animals show that deficiencies of some micronutrients, such as zinc, selenium, iron, copper, folic acid and vitamins A, B6, C and E, alter immune responses.

The World Health Organization has also insisted on the importance of eating healthy food. It is recommended to eat, for example, at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables daily to prevent chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes or obesity, as well as to prevent and mitigate micronutrient deficiencies.

Another key aspect to have a strengthened immune system is to exercise regularly. This can improve cardiovascular fitness, lower blood pressure, and help control weight.

For Harvard experts, just like a healthy diet, exercise can contribute to overall good health and thus a healthy immune system.. It can contribute even more directly by promoting good circulation, which allows immune system cells and substances to move freely throughout the body and do their jobs efficiently.

Among the food recommendations to strengthen the immune system are natural yogurt. Foods that have probiotics such as yogurt contain helpful bacteria that help keep the intestinal flora in good condition.

Legumes are also on the food list, which are an excellent option to strengthen the immune system since they belong to the group of prebiotics, essential for their fiber content. and oligosaccharides that support the colonies of living organisms that come to stay in the body.

Other ways to consume prebiotics are through garlic, onions, leeks, asparagus, artichokes, dandelion greens, and bananas.