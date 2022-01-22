By doing a very simple online search, we can find dozens and dozens of articles dedicated to home cleaning and do-it-yourself detergents. We also talked about it when we discovered the incredible usefulness of cardamom to eliminate bad smells. Few, however, are well aware of where these same products are to be applied. And lemon, baking soda and vinegar become almost useless if we don’t use them to clean the 5 dirtiest objects we have in the living room. It is time to find out what they are and where we should focus our efforts. It affects our health and the general appearance of the house.

We have just made our amazing home cleaner and are ready to start cleaning from the living room. If we don’t know where to start, a good tip is to dedicate yourself to the TV remote control, one of the dirtiest objects ever. Dirt from hands, food debris and dog and cat hair accumulate on the remote control. We take a cotton swab and wet it with water and lemon. It may be enough to remove the dirt.

Also pay attention to the carpets. They too can be the “target” for pet hair and food that falls off while watching TV. The carpets, however, also hide another pitfall. That is the dirt that comes from the outside and that we inevitably carry if we don’t take off our shoes. Vacuuming them every 2 or 3 days or just beating them is always a good idea. To disinfect, however, we can use a mix of water and vinegar.

Watch out for switches

We hardly ever clean them, but the light switches are real receptacles for bacteria. And in the living room we will most likely have more than one. The more people live in the house, the more dirt and germs increase. We use a mixture with 2 teaspoons of bicarbonate and one of water and in addition to disinfecting them we will also be able to remove the yellow.

The sofa cushions and furniture handles

When we dedicate ourselves to cleaning the living room, our first goal is always the sofa. We remove the cloth, vacuum and remove food residues. It is certainly a fundamental operation, but it often leads us to forget the pillows. And molds, bacteria and mites can accumulate on the pillows. Let’s start incorporating them into our cleaning routine, wash the pillowcases, treat them periodically with water and vinegar, and beat them every day. We will certainly breathe better.

In the living room there are cabinets, wardrobes and bookcases. All objects with handles that we often do not clean. Quite a serious mistake. The handles are the real paradise of microorganisms and a lot of dust also accumulates on them. This is why we should clean them almost every day. In this case, a detergent with water and vinegar and a soft cloth could be for us.

