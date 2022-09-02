Lemon peel to treat joint pain

Joints are the space where two or more bones meet. Medline Plus, The US National Library of Medicine website lists some of the factors that can cause joint pain:

Autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Bursitis.

Chondromalacia patella.

Crystals in the joint.

Infections caused by a virus.

Injury, such as a fracture.

Osteoarthritis.

Osteomyelitis (infection of the bone).

Septic arthritis (joint infection).

Tendinitis.

Unusual strain or overload, including muscle strain or sprain.

The symptoms of joint pain are characterized by causing inflammation, tenderness, redness and pain when moving it.

“Your joints may be red and hot. The pain and stiffness may be worse when you first wake up or have been resting for a long time. Over time, the immune system damages the tough, flexible tissue (cartilage) that lines the joints. This damage can be serious and deform your joints, ”explain experts from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH, for its acronym in English).

In case of presenting them, it is advisable to consult a doctor in case of having any of these signs. Some people turn to home treatments to relieve these symptoms. However, before using them you should consult a professional.

“Joint pain can be mild and bothersome only after certain activities, or it can be severe and make even limited movement, particularly heavy lifting, extremely painful,” he says. Mayo Clinic, Non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research.

the website better with health explains how to prepare the properties of lemon to prepare a home remedy, which can help relieve joint pain. “That is why the oils Lemon peel essentials have been used to try to reduce joint pain. However, there is really no evidence that lemon can get rid of these pains.

Ingredients

Extra virgin olive oil.

2 large lemons.

Eucalyptus leaves.

A small jar with a lid.

Clean bandages.

Process

In a bowl, add the lemon the lemon rinds. Add the olive oil and cover them. Add the eucalyptus leaves. Put the lid on the container. Keep for two weeks. To apply it, take a clean gauze and soak it in the mixture. Apply it in the area where the discomfort occurs. Cover the area with a scarf. It is recommended to apply the treatment at night.

Rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that can affect more than just the joints, and in some people, the condition can damage various body systems, including the skin, eyes, lungs, heart, and blood vessels. In addition, this disease is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s tissues.in accordance with Mayo Clinic, Non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research.

The entity also explained on its website that rheumatoid arthritis affects the lining of the joints and causes painful swelling that can ultimately lead to bone erosion and joint deformity.

Some symptoms of this disease are:

Sensitive, hot and swollen joints.

Joint stiffness that is usually worse in the morning and after inactivity.

Tiredness, fever and loss of appetite.

It is important that if you present any of these symptoms, you go to a doctor to receive the correct diagnosis and start timely treatment and avoid health complications.