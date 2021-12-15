Lemonade has Bitcoin on hand

The adoption of Bitcoin it is inevitable – or rather – it has long since passed the threshold of inevitability. We have been saying it for some time on these pages, since very few believed that $ BTC could undertake a journey of this type.

It is about Lemonade, an insurance company of some importance in the United States, which, even if indirectly, it will still have $ BTC at the cashier. Another great company, others Bitcoin in cash (equal to approx 1 million dollars at current equivalent), for a trajectory of the largest cryptocurrency for marketcap which should now be clear to everyone.

Lemonade does indeed have a million dollars in Bitcoin, but it did not purchase them directly

Big confusion about Lemonade and Bitcoin: but it’s still great news

Yesterday evening one began to circulate news very relevant to Bitcoin. Lemonade, company that deals with insurance policies in USE in fact he would have bought Bitcoin in the previous quarter. A news of enormous importance, despite the purchase meager at least compared to Tesla And MicroStrategy.

In reality, however, it was not a direct purchase by Lemonade. The US company has actually acquired Metromile, which a few weeks ago had opened in Bitcoin, including an important part (for the size of the company) in the cashier.

All within a path of integration of the largest blockchain in history – with the possibility of pay in Bitcoin your prize and also to receive refunds using cryptocurrency. A move that evidently attracted the interests of Lemonade.

Here too we should return to report the modus operandi of so much press, that before publishing news on Bitcoin and surroundings should worry about verify them, but we will not, the difference that separates us from the rest is so evident.

What does it mean for Bitcoin?

It means that it is now considered a assets to be kept in cash of the utmost normality and which may also affect society classic as Lemonade, which he buys Metromile although the latter is in reality already exposed on Bitcoin.

A sign of changing times – or perhaps they have now irremediably changed – with $ BTC which will continue to be bought even by classic companies, which need a hedge from inflation.

All this in a very special period for the international economy, given that we are facing one important race ofinflation and to moves of the FED which should be announced today. With Bitcoin which has also opened solidly in Europe – but always awaiting stock market developments – the markets seem to have passed the phase of maximum fear.

However, it is not in the short term that we recommend wade. Bitcoin has prospects that transcend the few weeks – and what has happened since Lemonade it only confirms our intuition.