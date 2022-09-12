Len to be the capital of veterinary medicine with the International Congress on Animal Health and Welfare

León will become the axis of the veterinary debate on September 15, 16 and 17 with the celebration of the 1st International Congress on Animal Health and Welfare. A top-level professional event that will feature nearly forty specialist speakers is organized by the General Council of Veterinary Colleges of Spain, with the collaboration of the León Veterinary College. During the three days, the city will be a meeting point for Spanish and international experts of recognized prestige, to deal with scientific-technical aspects of animal health and welfare, in the sessions hosted by the Rector’s Office of the University. This area is the basis of public health, as we veterinarians have been pointing out for some time. A reality that has been confirmed by the pandemic and the increase in zoonotic diseases, recalls the president of the Len College of Veterinarians, Luciano Dez Dez. Dez also explained that the Congress is a unique opportunity for professionals from different areas and sectors to meet first-hand specialists in their fields of work, of great interest and current affairs, and to exchange experiences. In addition, it includes both general and species-specific presentations (ruminants, pigs, liquids, poultry and companion animals).

Commitment to public health

For his part, the president of the Veterinary Collegiate Organization (OCV), Luis Alberto Calvo, pointed out that the León Congress is a clear reflection of the commitment of veterinarians to improving public health, through health and well-being. animal and also food safety. Calvo stressed that the risk of epidemics and pandemics is increasing, as a consequence of the deterioration of the environment: It forces the launch of a new public health model based on prevention, not so much on care, which takes into account the challenges that we face, such as the increase in non-communicable diseases, access to clean water or resistance to antibiotics. In this sense, he announced that the VetSustainable brand will soon be announced, with which this professional group intends to reinforce respect for the environment and raise public awareness about it within the One Health paradigm, which focuses on the fact that the health of Animals and humans, as well as the environment, are closely connected to each other.

Zoonoses and emerging diseases

This international meeting will pay special attention to zoonoses and emerging diseases, since their expansion throughout the world in recent years due to different factors represents an obvious challenge to public health that can only be tackled through prevention and policies One Health. Globalization, the increase in temperatures as a result of climate change and the deterioration of ecosystems that leads to a loss of biodiversity in many parts of the world are some of the causes behind this phenomenon, which has had a clear reflection in the SARS CoV2 pandemic. It must be taken into account that 75% of emerging infectious diseases that affect humans are of animal origin. Viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi transmitted by vectors can be the origin of these zoonotic diseases transmitted by invertebrate animals and also vertebrates, a reality that shows that human health, animal health and the environment form an interrelated whole.



