Lena Headey sued for a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder

the star of game of Thrones, Lena Headeyhas been sued by her agency after her cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder was removed from the film. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is busy adding a bunch of big names to Marvel Studios’ roster of actors.

Thor: Love and Thunder includes some of the biggest ones, with Russell Crowe having a small role as Zeus and Christian Bale joining the MCU like Gorr the Butcher God. These new additions to Taika Waititi’s film add even more star power around Chris Hemsworth.

Lena Headey, actress of GoT, sued for a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios is always trying to find big names to join the MCU at every moment, as indicated by Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Moon Knight, Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye, Angelina Jolie in Eternals and others. One of the properties that Marvel has looked at to find new actors interested in joining the franchise is game of Thrones.

The conclusion of the successful HBO series allowed Kit Harington to join the Eternals and Emilia Clarke to join Secret Invasion, while Peter Dinklage was already in Avengers: Infinity War.

It has now been revealed that Lena Headey would be the next to jump from game of Thrones to the MCU. A new report from Variety reveals that Lena Headey has been sued for $1.5 million by her former British agency Troika over non-payment of commissions. Thor: Love and Thunder it is among the projects in which she participated and for which she was not compensated.

However, Variety notes that Lena Headey’s role in Thor: Love and Thunder was removed. The former Game of Thrones star’s defense says Taika Waititi contacted her directly for the cameo. This is the first report linking Lena Headey to Thor: Love and Thunder. It is unclear what role she was going to play in the film nor why she was cut.

However, more news about the film suggests that the cameo of Lena Headey It’s not the only one that Taika Waititi cut during the montage. Christian Bale revealed that he shot scenes with Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum, but Eitri and the Grandmaster’s cameos were also cut from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Although Lena Heady’s cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder was removed, there’s always the possibility that Marvel Studios will reintroduce her at a later date. This could depend on the character she played in the movie and if she was tied to any future MCU plans.