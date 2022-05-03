Léna Situations first French influencer invited to the Met Gala 2022!

The Met Gala took place on May 2, 2022. Many celebrities were invited, including French influencer Léna Situations.

As indicated above, Léna Situations was present at the Met Gala 2022. This is the first French influencer to participate in this kind of event. MCE TV tells you everything.

What is the Met Gala all about?

As you probably know, the Met Gala took place on May 2, 2022. But what does this actually consist of? It’s quite simple. This is an annual fundraising gala to benefit the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

As always, only stars are invited. However, you could watch the show live, placed in your sofa. It was enough to give you on the magazine’s homepage vogue or on social networks, at midnight sharp.

And as much to say that it was worth the detour. The stars put on their 31. This year, the theme was “Gilded Glamour, white tie”. This is’a reference to the years 1870-1890, the American Golden Age. And they did everything to respect it to the letter!

Among the celebrities present, we can quote Kim Kardashian. It must have brought back memories. Indeed, during the Met Gala 2021, the young woman exchanged for the very first time with her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Of course there was also all the other kardashian sisters. But that’s not all. We caught a glimpse of Stromae, Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevigne, Bella and Gigi Hadid. As well as Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Bradley Cooper, Elon Musk…etc.

What surprised the canvas, on the other hand, cis the presence of Léna Situations. The MCE TV editorial staff tells you more, in the rest of this article.

Léna Situations shocked the web

Yes, you read correctly, Léna Situations was indeed present at the Met Gala 2022. We had already heard about this info, via a blogger. However, the latter had quickly withdrawn his post, on the orders of the influencer. Yes, she wanted to surprise us!

But that is no less surprising. We remind you that this is the very first influencer who is invited. It is therefore a great victory for Léna Situations!

You have to admit that she is increasingly popular on the Internet. This last won many fans with his videos (and especially her vlogs in which she recounts her daily life).

Today, she collaborates with a ton of luxury brands like Dior and Vogue. She also released a book called Always morefocused on personal development.

Léna Situations would have ended up, in any case, by strolling on the red carpet. For the occasion, she did not hesitate to bring out her best outfit. Thereby, she displayed herself in a flowery dress composed of a corset and a small tiara in the hair.

The fans of Léna Situations were, in any case, very happy to see her. They couldn’t help but let it be known on Twitter. “I am seriously happy for her. »can we read.“I admire his rise and his hard work which took him to be invited to the Met Gala. », can we also read. Well say so!

As far as Léna Situations is concerned, something tells us that she should soon tell us about it, on her social networks. She has already published a photo of her, during the evening. We let you discover it below.

