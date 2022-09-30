Léna Situations in a risky little dress, big evening with Gigi Hadid and Carla Bruni

BestImage

The Messika house, created by Valérie Messika in 2005, shone even more than usual this Thursday, September 29. In the evening, the jewelry brand presented its latest creations from the collection Beyond by The Light, inspired by ancient Egypt. A parade during which Naomi Campbell set the catwalk on fire. This did not escape Léna Situations, fascinated by the talent and the assurance of the tops as she made it known in her Instagram story (see slideshow.)

After having chained the parades the same day, the influencer of 24 years had therefore decided to end on a brilliant note. To admire gold and diamonds, the companion of Seb la Frite wore a very openwork dress, which she obviously had trouble keeping. The young woman was holding her chest during the evening, as if to prevent her cleavage from falling apart. And fortunately for her, no accident was to be deplored.

Nothing to report on the side of Carla Bruni, always so classy and magnificent. In her tight black dress and her large leather coat, the 54-year-old singer shone alongside designer Valérie Messika, proud to pose with her, Gigi Hadid, one of her muses, Emily Ratajkowski and by actress Nina Dobrev. To dress up her outfit, Carla Bruni had also bet on Messika jewelry (obviously) straight out of the collection presented the same evening.

The five women…

Read more

Read also

Tina Kunakey and Léna Situations: Cute in slit and short dresses for a colorful parade

Chimène Badi radiant in a little dress in front of Kendji Girac and Julien Doré for a Music Hall evening

Léna Situations in a thong and visible buttocks, Thylane Blondeau divine in a transparent bodysuit for Etam