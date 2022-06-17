Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo seen holding hands at the gala

Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo appeared to confirm long-running rumors that they were dating.

The couple showed up to the Alvin Ailey Spirit Gala together on Thursday night and took pictures separately on the red carpet, but Page Six spotted them walking into the Lincoln Center auditorium hand-in-hand.

There has been speculation for around two years that Waithe, 38, and Erivo, 35, are a couple, but they have never acknowledged their relationship status.

The ‘Chi’ Waithe creator married the film’s director Alana Mayo in November 2019, but they separated after just two months of marriage. In November 2020, Mayo, 38, filed for divorce from Waithe.

They released a statement at the time saying, “After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to go our separate ways. We have nothing but support for each other and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Erivo, for her part, was previously romantically linked to British singer and actor Dean John-Wilson and Mario Martinez.

Waithe and Erivo first connected in May 2018 when the latter posted a photo on her Instagram page with the caption, “Finally found my sister. Lena you are absolutely everything. You are perfection. What a meeting of minds, happy to have you in my life! Stuck like glue!!! SHINE THE SHINE QUEEN!! »

Erivo and Waithe have been linked for years. WireImage for Vanity Fair

The Chicago native and British actress have been seen on multiple red carpets and sat together at various award shows, including Tonys this past weekend.

Erivo starred in the Broadway play “The Color Purple” from 2015 to 2017 and later portrayed Harriet Tubman in the 2019 biopic “Harriet.” She has won an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony and has been nominated for two Oscars.

Her latest role is Elphaba in the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed film adaptation of the Broadway classic “Wicked,” starring Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch.

Waithe, meanwhile, made history in 2017 as the first black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her work on “Master of None.”

Amy Poehler, Lorraine Toussaint, Amy Sherald and Jillian Hervey also attended the Ailey Spirit gala.