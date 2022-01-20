LENGUA: “The Italian Cup and Conference are the only trophies that Mourinho can win”

Eve of the Italian Cup. Tomorrow Roma debuts in the national cup and the opponent who shows up at the gate is Lecce. A challenger widely within reach and not to be underestimated, considering the last precedents in the Cup. “Mourinho holds the Italian Cup, it could be the only trophy that could arrive “, he warns Francesco Balzani. “We need a serious performance, we can’t create bogeys”, the thought of Antonio Felici.

The idea is circulating on the market Joao Moutinho, 35 years old from the Mendes stable at Wolverhampton: “If he arrived too it would be an 8 market”, comments Augusto Ciardi.

Gianluca Lengua talks about the possibility of winning trophies this season: “Going forward in the Italian Cup and also in the Conference is the only way Mourinho has to win titles in Rome too”. Federico Nisii instead he commented on the performances of Roma: “Due to the negative results that the Giallorossi have obtained, they can no longer make mistakes in the next matches if they still want to fight for fourth place. The excuses and excuses are over.”

_____

This and much more in “Maximum Listening”, section de LAROMA24.IT edited by the editorial staff. A walk among the most important radio programs in the capital. Enjoy the reading.

_____

Going forward in the Italian Cup and also in the Conference: it is the only way Mourinho has to win titles in Rome too. New signings can also be assisted by Mendes, the important thing is that they do not arrive Sun (GIANLUCA LENGUA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Not winning against Lecce would be very serious, given that that match evokes other traumas … It is a match not to be missed and the arrival of Mourinho changes perspectives: he is here to prove to himself that he is still a winner, for him the titles count more than placements. So entering the history of Rome as the man who brought back trophies here seems to me to be a sufficient motivation (ROBERTO MAIDA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Do you think they remember placings or trophies more? Lecce must be faced with the utmost respect, the B teams are not to be underestimated and are not inferior to Genoa and Salernitana. So much so that Mourinho will not underestimate it, the best will play. When he talks about a team not up to par, he makes it clear that he would change 3-4 owners (FURIO FOCOLARI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Maybe if the players were from Mendes, they’d be better off… It’s not like we’re asses… If Veretout was part of that team maybe he’d like more… I’ve heard of Moutinho, but what does he come to do? The caretaker in Trigoria? (LUIGI FERRAJOLO, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Mourinho wants to win, but like all other coaches. It is right that Roma face the Italian Cup in the best way since they have the players to play two games in one week (ALESSANDRO VOCALELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

In Rome, if you grow up you become a divinity. If I were Dybala I would rush to join Roma. Sergio Oliveira has played a maximum match of 6.5 against Cagliari. The Friedkin silence is important, even if it is perhaps a bit excessive. Sooner or later they will have to talk. Mourinho can win both cups in which he participates (GIANCARLO DOTTO, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Mourinho is great at knowing how to say things to players’ ears at the right time. As long as there is no yes with Juventus Dybala can do what he wants. If offers from Inter arrive, Juventus and Roma, however, would probably remain at Juventus (SANDRO SABATINI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

To take Dybala it takes a lot of money and moreover the player’s ambitions are higher than those of Roma. He knows how to win, while Roma a little less. If it comes it would be a blow to Mourinho. If he were a Mendes client there would be much more possibilities (STEFANO AGRESTI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Roma, due to the negative results they have obtained, can no longer make mistakes in the next matches if they still want to fight for fourth place. The alibis and excuses are over. It is the last appeal (FEDERICO NISII, Tele Radio Stereo 92.7)

Gamers are aware of their performance. I find it hard to dream, the answers that Roma have given us have been too often disappointing. I prefer Kamara and Zakaria to Ndombele (PIERO TORRI, Tele Radio Stereo 92.7)

A club like Roma must make the players understand that it is a privilege to play with them. It is a point of arrival, whoever has a crooked mouth must go away, whoever he is (MARIO SCONCERTI, Tele Radio Stereo 92.7)

Mourinho is getting his message across to the Coppa Italia, especially since it could be the only trophy that can be won. On Moutinho I have had huge denials, there is nothing. Just look at the age of the player, Roma does not invest in a 35-year-old … Among other things, should he leave the Premier, where he plays the starter, to come and spend 6 months here? From Rome came not a denial, but a big laugh … (FRANCESCO BALZANI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

Facing Lecce is like playing against Salernitana or Genoa. We will have to stay focused, always remembering that we are of two higher categories. We need a serious performance, we can’t turn these teams into bogeys (ANTONIO FELICI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

Abraham-Real estate? It is a comparison that cannot be made now, at this moment the Englishman can at most ask for information from the Lazio forward. Rome-Lecce? Mourinho’s team should score 5 or 6 goals (ILARIO DI GIOVAMBATTISTA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

It seems difficult to me that Veretout is an imminent exit situation, but nothing can be ruled out. And if his eventual departure were to lead to Kamara, Mourinho could also be convinced (ALESSIO NARDO, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

I liked Moutinho 3 years ago at Monaco. If 3 players come out, including Mayoral and Villar, and he arrives in addition to Sergio Oliveira and Maitland-Niles, it would be an 8 (AUGUSTO CIARDI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)