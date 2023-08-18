Entertainment

Leni Klum shares a makeup-free selfie and shows off her acne

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner20 hours ago
0 48 1 minute read

Lenny Klum is one of the most prominent names of this new generation nepo baby Following in the footsteps of their parents, they have rapidly risen to fame. Along with Lila Moss or Lily Rose Depp, Leni is one of the most outstanding young models and they all have in common a naturalness that makes the social network the best speaker to convey its message. If a few days ago Leila Moss didn’t hesitate to expose her diabetes by being photographed with her insulin pump, now it has Real beauty advocate Lenny Klum uploaded a selfie in which she is seen without makeup and showing off an outbreak of acne.

Heidi Klum’s daughter is pictured in a gray bathrobe, her wet hair tied up with a towel headband with a bow in the middle. All the prominence is for her face, without any make-up and other than blush, without the fear of showing the pimples on her cheeks and forehead.

picture of lenny klum without makeup

Instagram / @leniklum

Celebrities who champion real beauty on Instagram

The young woman, who has been a Dior beauty ambassador for over a year, didn’t comment on the image, letting it speak for itself. With this post Lenny Klum, like many other co-workers, aims to break down barriers and champion natural beautyMaking it clear that the almost porcelain complexion that she flaunts on the catwalk or in fashion reports is not the only reality of her face.

Elle Macpherson, Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria and Cindy Crawford are just a few of the celebrities who often show their faces without makeup on their social networks, trying to normalize the problem of skin wrinkles and aging. In Lenny Klum’s case, it’s not the wrinkles but the acne she wanted to show off.

There are many young women who often suffer from self-esteem problems because their skin is far from the perfection that the most iconic actresses and models portray on Instagram. Now, Leni Klum has been in charge of demonstrating that, under makeup, you can hide problems with your skin that shouldn’t be hidden in any case.

(tags to translate) heidi klum photos acne

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner20 hours ago
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

The reason why Prince Harry traveled to Tokyo without Meghan Markle has been revealed

1 week ago

Here’s What You Have to Know Concerning the New ‘Barbie’ Film

June 4, 2023

networks criticize Miss Universe

January 15, 2023

Bella Ramsey, the protagonist of ‘The Last of Us’, declares herself as a person of fluid gender | Love 40

January 19, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button