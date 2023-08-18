Leni Klum shares a makeup-free selfie and shows off her acne

Lenny Klum is one of the most prominent names of this new generation nepo baby Following in the footsteps of their parents, they have rapidly risen to fame. Along with Lila Moss or Lily Rose Depp, Leni is one of the most outstanding young models and they all have in common a naturalness that makes the social network the best speaker to convey its message. If a few days ago Leila Moss didn’t hesitate to expose her diabetes by being photographed with her insulin pump, now it has Real beauty advocate Lenny Klum uploaded a selfie in which she is seen without makeup and showing off an outbreak of acne.

Heidi Klum’s daughter is pictured in a gray bathrobe, her wet hair tied up with a towel headband with a bow in the middle. All the prominence is for her face, without any make-up and other than blush, without the fear of showing the pimples on her cheeks and forehead.

Instagram / @leniklum

Celebrities who champion real beauty on Instagram

The young woman, who has been a Dior beauty ambassador for over a year, didn’t comment on the image, letting it speak for itself. With this post Lenny Klum, like many other co-workers, aims to break down barriers and champion natural beautyMaking it clear that the almost porcelain complexion that she flaunts on the catwalk or in fashion reports is not the only reality of her face.

Elle Macpherson, Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria and Cindy Crawford are just a few of the celebrities who often show their faces without makeup on their social networks, trying to normalize the problem of skin wrinkles and aging. In Lenny Klum’s case, it’s not the wrinkles but the acne she wanted to show off.

There are many young women who often suffer from self-esteem problems because their skin is far from the perfection that the most iconic actresses and models portray on Instagram. Now, Leni Klum has been in charge of demonstrating that, under makeup, you can hide problems with your skin that shouldn’t be hidden in any case.