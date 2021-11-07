Lenin and sheriffs. Journey into the state that does not exist VIDEO – Tempo Stretto

The reportage by Matteo Arrigo from Messina in Transnistria, a self-proclaimed independent region of Moldova immediately after the dissolution of the USSR. In fact it is a state in itself, but it is not recognized by any other nation. A few days ago Inter was a guest of the local team, the Sheriff of Tiraspol

The newspapers call it “the Gaza Strip of Europe”, the Farnesina advises against visiting it, the films portray it as a state without rules as a refuge for criminals: Transnistria, a strip of land on the edge of Eastern Europe, squeezed between Ukraine and Moldova, the latter nation from which it separated, self-proclaimed independent immediately after the dissolution of the USSR, a state that exists but is not recognized. On a political level, it winks at Moscow, which here apparently maintains military arsenals and manages smuggling, transforming it into a refuge for the Russian mafia in which illegal business and prostitution reign. A murky bond with the Kremlin that treats her as if she were the last of the lovers. In the world imagination it represents a sort of no-man’s land that has yet to accept the end of communism, an open-air museum of Soviet symbols. In Italy, much of its bad reputation is due to the writer Nicolai Lilin, author of the best-seller Siberian Education, set in Benderi, the second largest city in Transnistria. The novel depicts a criminal undergrowth made up of illicit trafficking, managed by ruthless clans of Siberian origin, a film was also made from the book, directed by Gabriele Salvatores.

Do-it-yourself cheering and alcohol

We are welcomed by a city dressed in autumn, Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe. Only a forgotten war had managed to get people to talk about this dispersed state on the map. Moldova and Transnistria have recently passed to the fore of the Italian and European news, thanks to the power of football, in this edition of the Champions League a Moldovan team has managed to qualify for the first time. Sheriff Tiraspol. The team is actually the team of the “de facto” independent state, but despite being foreign it plays in the Moldovan championship, dominating it, having won 19 championships out of 24 played. The TV light illuminates the narrow basement of the pub, the environment is impregnated with the smell of alcohol and humidity. “Why do you cheer Tiraspol even if they are not a Moldovan club?” Marius fills his glass and hands me a digestive produced by him: “Because he plays in our league, and because we like to cheer”. Football is one of the few reasons for recreation for these people, used only to work. “Tomorrow I will go to Tiraspol, what will you tell me?” – “It’s a big and beautiful city”. “Mulțumesc”, I thank him in his language, “Good guys, congratulations”, he replies in Italian. I take down the last infernal sip of liquor.

transinistic barrier

Beyond the Dnestr River

We go even further east, the road runs through the center of an expanse of flat fields, the asphalt is uneven. At the car rental we signed a release and paid a deposit to be able to access Transnistria with the vehicle. The most indicative place to understand and describe a land of conflict is a border. A Moldovan soldier in uniform sleeps tired in the heat of an autumn that does not come, raises his head a little, we slow down to understand what to do, looks at us from under his hat as our car passes through the passage. The Moldovan checkpoint practically does not exist, the bored guards simply appear as an extra. The bridge over the Dnestr river, the geographical border of this separation, takes us to the Transnistrian side, the border block is getting closer and closer in front of us. The barrier on this side is closed and manned by several soldiers. Get out of the car, open the trunk, passports, why do you want to go to Transnistria? a mixture of Russian and broken English. 65 Moldovan Lei (3 euros and 50) for entry, an unrecognized “tax”. The curtain that comes out is something never seen on a state line, we only have 200 lei, they have no change to give us, we ask if we can pay in euros, we agree for 5 euros and the concession to keep the change. We are issued a sort of coupon, a transit visa with a duration of 10 hours, by 11 pm we will have to be out again.

entrance to Tiraspol

Sheriffs masters

The first thing you come across when arriving in Tiraspol is the large arch of the stadium with the star that is the symbol of Sheriff, a club founded by two former KGB agents. The company boasts an unimaginable sports center, a citadel to make half the clubs in the rest of Europe pale. Three stadiums, the main one with a capacity of fourteen thousand seats, twenty grass fields, a guesthouse, a swimming pool, a gym and a shop point. At the guard gate we meet Sergey, he lives in Benderi together with parents. He worked four years in Italy as a bricklayer, then he decided to go home: “The average salary in Moldova is around 500 euros, here in Transnistria we are talking about 300. Many young people have left Moldova to go to work in Europe, you live better there, but here I have my family, I feel rich like this “. Sergey works today for the “Sheriff”, a company that, in addition to the football team, places its brand on fuel, catering, distilleries, tobacco, advertising, publishing. A holding company that generates practically all the money movements of the small state.

Lenin stopped in Tiraspol

Tiraspol is a clean and welcoming city, made up of polite and friendly people. The fruit and vegetable market is overflowing with smells and bodies, from behind the shop windows beautiful girls watch us curiously. In Transnistria, Russian is mainly spoken, there is a currency of its own and its flag is the only one to still display a hammer and sickle. In the city you will find yourself among the communist monuments of heroes thrown forward, tanks next to the Orthodox crosses, marble slabs with the names of the fallen in the wars. Only the nostalgic of the Soviet era or backpackers in search of stories of criminals to take home go to this land. Transnistria is not dangerous, it is a post-Soviet place like many others where the communist statues simply have not been demolished, perhaps because they do not have the same ideological weight that we do, or they simply remind us of an era that no longer exists and people do not. they are fond of. The memory of a people also passes through symbols. Transnistria is a place where people still live in high-rise buildings of Soviet architecture, driving modern and creaking SUVs She gives it colored. The busts of Lenin alternate with the insignia of the big brands and LED lights. The result is a separation that almost does not exist, the distant image made up of stereotypes almost disappears. Crossing the river to return to Chisinau, it seems to come out of a suspended dimension, this land almost becomes an affectionate friend to me, from a journey like this you return home enriched by the interaction with genuineness. The handkerchief on the head of the lady who served us fried chicken and potatoes, the hands of women at the market, the teenagers kissing in the park and the children throwing bread crumbs at the ducks. The interest in this strange state lies right here, in maintaining a dimension that is firm in the time of normality.Matteo Arrigo