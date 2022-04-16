Leniz Escobar, ‘La Diablita’, the MS-13 gang member who was a decoy to murder four young people in New York | News Univision United States

“They will never return… they are no longer on the map (and) I am happy that it has passed,” was the cryptic message that Leniz Escobar, known as “Little Diablita,” told her boyfriend by phone shortly after one of the bloodiest massacres of Mara Salvatrucha gang members in New York. She was perpetrated on April 11, 2017 and exactly five years later Escobar was found guilty, in a verdict that recalls how MS-13 has spread terror among Hispanics on Long Island.
When the authorities revealed the details of the massacre in 2017, Escobar and another young woman identified as Keyli Gómez initially appeared as two teenagers used as a decoy by MS-13 to lure five young men to a park to kill them with machetes, one of the weapons gangsters’ favourites. Escobar was only 17 years old.
But it was not until a recent trial that the magnitude of Escobar and Gómez’s complicity during that time became known, when he Mara Salvatrucha intensified her murders on Long Island and was especially vicious with young people who came to that area fleeing violence in Central America. Univision News reported at that time in this special series how gang members turned Long Island into their bastion in New York and how their tentacles left a trail of death in adolescents who were sometimes just 15 years old.
Those cases are just coming to an end in the state courts, as happened on April 11 with Escobar.
“Escobar was held accountable for the crucial role he played in orchestrating one of the most vicious massacres in the district’s memory,” New York’s Eastern District Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “I hope the Escobar verdict provides a degree of closure for the families of the victims and serves as a warning to other members” of MS-13, he added.
A few photos on social networks led to a deadly afternoon in a lonely park
On April 11, 2017, Escobar and Gómez were the lures for which five young men went to a park in the Central Islip area. The Mara Salvatrucha gang members thought they were members of a rival gang and that two of them had disrespected MS-13 by posting photos on social media with props and gestures used to identify themselves as Mara Salvatrucha henchmen.
The gang members saw the photos because Escobar and Gómez showed them to them and decided to kill them, read the account made by the authorities of what happened that afternoon. Gómez – who according to the prosecutors was an accomplice of ‘La Diablita’ – said during the trial that between the two They lured the youths to the park, took them to a wooded area, and once there they texted their location to the gang members.
Of the five youths who arrived at the park that day, one managed to escape.
the other four They were killed shortly after by a dozen gang members who had shared machetes, knives and sticks. The victims were Justin Llivicura, Jefferson Villalobos, Michael López and Jorge Tigre. Their bodies were discovered the next day.
Llivicura was 16 years old and the only one born in the United States. He was born in East Patchogue, New York. He was a co-worker of Tigre, who was 18 years old and had emigrated from Ecuador at 10 fleeing gangs, according to a report on his deaths made at the time by New York Times.
Another of the victims, López, was 20 years old and had also come to the Brentwood area three years ago to get away from the gangs that plague Honduras. The same had happened with her cousin Villalobos, 18 years old and who lived with her parents in Florida. She met her death while visiting her cousin on Long Island.
‘La Diablita’ bragged about the MS-13 murders
The authorities told during the trial that “La Diablita” bragged after her role in the massacre. Recorded messages revealed conversations detailing the killing between her and her boyfriend, a gang member with leadership within the MS-13 Brentwood clique.
They used cryptic messages, according to authorities. It was in those dialogues that he was heard to say: “Four individuals took the train and who knows when they will be back, do you understand me?” At another point she said: “But one of them escaped, one of them managed to stay on the map and knows things about me.”
Escobar even claimed to be “happy with what happened” and media reports that during the trial the prosecutors recalled that “licked the blood from his lips” as it splashed on him as the youths were killed.
In fact, Escobar was also charged with destroying evidence by getting rid of a coat stained with blood from one of the victims, throwing her cell phone from a moving vehicle while being chased by police, and lying to detectives by telling her and Gómez he was robbed in the park the day of the massacre.
Escobar now faces life in prison. Gomez pleaded guilty to racketeering and awaits sentencing.
More than a dozen people have already been charged with this massacre.