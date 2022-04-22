Lenny Kravitz dances the mixer in mariachi | VIDEO

Digital Millennium

Lenny Kravitz became one of the main topics of conversation in social networks, after appeared with a photo in Mexico walking through the streets of the Mixcoa neighborhoodc of the capital.

Despite his great fame, the musician was not worried about having a neglected urban environment in the background, typical of Mexico City, where there was even a clothing stall and a taco sign, 5 x 40 pesos.

Now, a video of the author of ‘American Woman’ is circulating on social networks, in which we see him away from distorted guitars, electric basses and drums, to see it with a slightly more Latin rhythm with a completely Mexican touch.

And it is that a clip of about 15 seconds shows the rock icon moving his hips to the rhythm of the mariachi, who is interpreting a version of ‘La Batidora’, a song by the Panamanian known as El General. In addition, we see the father of the actress Zoë Kravitz applauding the Mexican musicians.

“Move your cuchi chuchi, mommy; move the washing machine“, is heard while the American dances.

Last Wednesday, Lenny Kravitz moved the networks after uploading a photo to his social networks. It provoked reactions from Mexican people and also from the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum, who welcomed him to the country’s capital.

But also Memes about Lenny Kravitz’s visit to Mexico City arrivedas it showed that he does not mind experiencing the daily life of the capital as most Mexicans do and far from luxurious places.

