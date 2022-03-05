Lenny Kravitz dedicated a loving message to his daughter Zoë for her role in Batman: “I’m so proud of you”

Zoe Kravitz appears on the big screen once again. She moves stealthily, looks sultry and flashes sheer chemistry with her fellow cast member, Robert Pattinson. Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, seems to have found her ideal actress and Kravitz demonstrated it in the new Batman film, directed by Matt Reeves.

At 33 years old, Zoë already has extensive experience in Hollywood with titles such as Fantastic Beasts, Divergent, Mad Max: Fury Road and Xmen. However, her arrival in Batman could open many more doors for her in the industry. but, who is this woman who already steals all the sighs of the DC audience?

rockstar’s daughter Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonet, the young woman had a difficult adolescence marked by bulimia, in addition to insecurities in the face of her parents’ fame. Currently, she is the stepdaughter of Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, another stalwart figure in the DC Universe.

Zoe Kravitz in The Batman.

Despite the separation of their parents, Lenny and Zoë maintain a very close bond and this was demonstrated by the musician on his social networks. “Congratulations, my love, for this iconic moment. I’m so proud of you”wrote the rockstar on his Twitter account, along with a picture of his daughter.

Without a doubt, this role could mark a before and after in the career of the American actress. “Now I see billboards everywhere and I’m like, what? That’s me. This doesn’t make sense”, confessed the woman, during the premiere of the new movie of the masked avenger.