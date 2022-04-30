Lenny Kravitz in Mexico! Fan reveals the location of the famous singer in CDMX

We see it and we don’t believe it, Lenny Kravitz is in Mexico City! Through his Twitter account, the interpreter of ‘Again’ shared a photograph that reveals that he is in this capital, so we hope that he will surprise his fans with a special presentation.

Everything indicates that the month of April has surprises waiting for us and that is that one of the most important rock, soul, funk, reggae, folk and ballad composers is visiting Mexico.

Lenny Kravitz visiting Mexico City?

A few hours ago, the American producer published a photograph on his social networks walking through the streets of CDMX. “1:52 pm. Mexico City.” He wrote in the image that has already been revitalized and there is no person who can resist his talent, personality and sensuality.

In the photo, he parades with a rocker look; leather pants, a sleeveless shirt, her famous black glasses, nude-colored boots and a semi-updo hairstyle that holds her dreadlocks with a lot of personality. He We love how he looks!

Did a fan catch Lenny Kravitz in Colonia Mixcoac?

That’s right, a lover of Lenny’s music captured his tour of the Mixcoac neighborhood before noon and although in the images it seems that the singer did not notice, the user narrated the whole anecdote very excited. You, what would you have done in his place if you had met the famous?

Lenny Kravitz in Colonia Mixcoac. Photo: Twitter: @FrankieBally

What is Lenny Kravitz doing in CDMX?

Although his arrival in the city is still a mystery, Kravitz does not usually share this type of personal information, so we suspect that he will reveal more details of his stay very soon. We hope that he has a new project in mind that invites him to stay for much longer.