Lenny Kravitz in Mexico! They capture the musician walking through the streets of CDMX | PHOTOS

This Wednesday the social networks exploded by photos in which you can see Lenny Kravitz walking through the streets of the Mexico Cityor, although many thought that it was a joke It was the musician who confirmed that he is in the country’s capital.

“1:52 p.m. Mexico City”, with this caption and accompanied by an image in which he can be seen walking casually through the streets of CDMX, the 57 year old musician He caused a great uproar by confirming his presence, causing many to run to try to look for him.

It may interest you: This is how Zoë Kravitz prepared to play Catwoman in Batman | PHOTO

In the image that Kravitz shared, you can see him with the outfit rock style with boots, which characterizes him so much, and with dark glasses. Everything seems to indicate that he did not intend to go unnoticed, because he did not hesitate to walk with other people who did not notice his presence.

Some users shared photographs in which they claim to have seen him on Avenida Revolución, in the Mixcoac neighborhood of the country’s capital. They even identified the jewelry that appears in the photo of the American producer and that is located in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

What is he doing in Mexico?

Fans expressed their happiness at the presence of Lenny Kravitz in Mexico, although they did not take long to question whether it is a new project related to cinema or music. No further details have been revealed so far, but it is expected that the mystery will be revealed in the coming days.

The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, shared a message on her Twitter account welcoming the musician using the hashtag “The city that has it all.”

The comments were immediate and the uusers joked pointing out that the also singer was in a tianguis trying some of the most famous appetizers in CDMX, such as “gorditas”.

It may interest you: The Batman: Zoe Kravitz reveals that she drank milk like a cat for her role as Catwoman

“You are humble, my little one”, “What’s up with Lenny Kravitz! He looks younger than when he was young “and” A Lenny Kravitz and a chubby shepherd is the only thing I require from Mixcoac at this time “, were some of the comments that were accompanied by social networks.

KEEP READING:

Vanessa Claudio impresses with a fitted leather skirt, in the style of Catwoman | PHOTO