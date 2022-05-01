Lenny Kravitz shared an unpublished photo of Zoë Kravitz and this is how Jason Momoa reacted. Photo: esquire.com

Lenny Kravitz remembered his beloved Zoe Kravitz with a unpublished photo and very special, so much so that Jason Momoa could not resist and replied, you have to see it!

In The Truth News We reveal that Zoë is the result of the marriage of the rocker and Lisa Bonet, who were married from 1987 to 1993.

Previously we shared his unpublished photos in the CDMX; however, now we will tell you what never-before-seen image of her only daughter she shared with the world.

Lenny Kravitz shared a beautiful photo of Zöe and Momoa did not resist

Lenny and Zoe. Photo: Instagram lennykravitz



Lenny and her daughter Zöe have always been close, but not only between them, because they have also been very close and affectionate with Lisa Bonet’s new husband, Jason Momoa, although this couple is currently divorcing, but during their marriage They all seemed to be a big family, hence between the Aquaman actor and Kravitz there has always been a lot of closeness and love.

Given this, it is not uncommon for Lenny and Jason to talk on social networks, something that Momoa could not avoid on April 28, 2022, when Zöe’s father shared a photo of her when she was little, in this you can see the rocker with his daughter when she was younger while they are cuddling inside a car in the company of more friends.

In addition, said snapshot was shared with the following text:

“I am you. And you are me #TBT.”

And also, he took the opportunity to indicate that Jean-Baptiste Mondino had been the one who took the photograph.

After Lenny’s publication, the Game of Thrones actor did not resist the tenderness that the image exudes and immediately commented on it by placing seven red hearts.

How old is Zoë Kravitz?

Zoe Kravitz. Photo: terra.cl



He is 33 years old, since he was born on December 1, 1988 in Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Learn more about this celebrity by reviewing Lenny Kravitz is in CDMX and his memes are all the rage.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

With information from flop.today